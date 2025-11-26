Imaan Hammam Reveals Her Secrets for Battling Dry Skin on ‘Skin Talk With Laura Love’

Welcome to Skin Talk With Laura Love, our video series in which stars of fashion, film, television, and beyond share their beauty secrets with the licensed model and esthetician.

In the latest episode, Love links up with top model and activist Imaan Hammam, the Dutch catwalk queen and cover star who recently appeared in the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, more than a decade after her debut for the lingerie juggernaut. “My first-ever VS show, I was 18. I was a baby,” Hammam tells Love. “I didn’t know what to do with my body. This year was even more special because here I am, so much more confident with myself.”

She also discusses one of her biggest achievements—becoming a brand ambassador for Estée Lauder in 2023. “I was running errands in New York and I got a call from my agent, and I just remember screaming,” Hammam recalls of learning she’d nabbed the coveted contract. “As a Moroccan-Egyptian woman, having my background and having this strong identity—I’m so proud of who I am—[celebrating that during] a time when we need representation is amazing.”

Hammam’s identity is everything, she tells Love. Recently, Hammam started Ayni Vault, where she chronicles and shares “all the things that I love: music, art,” while creating “a platform for the MENA and African region to share their creativity with the world. I truly believe we need more of it. There’s so much from that region.”

When it comes to her skin concerns, Hammam says dryness is top of mind. She therefore touts face oils as her must-haves and is a spritz and essence fanatic. The latter products are key for what she calls her “glow airplane routine”—a skincare regimen she applies on nearly every flight. “Most of the time, I’ll land and go directly to set to work,” Hammam says. “That’s why I always make sure to give myself a little spa treatment on the plane so I can look fabulous for my cover shoots.” The in-flight routine calls for super-hydrating face masks and, of course, plenty of Estée Lauder products, like the Advanced Night Repair. The model also swears by vitamin C and hydration gels (the kind runners consume during marathons). Finally, a warm eye mask caps it all off—and even Love can’t deny the astronomical level of comfort. “I’m so happy right now,” she tells Hammam. “This is so lovely. I feel depressed that I have to take this off.”

Shop the Episode