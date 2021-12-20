Born in Brooklyn, partly raised in Jamaica, and now based in New York and Paris, Jawara is one of the fashion industry’s most in-demand names, and a go-to for stars like Beyoncé, FKA Twigs, and Naomi Campbell. The hairstylist—who has worked alongside fellow hair greats Guido Palau, Luigi Murenu, and Sam McKnight—shared with W his latest creation: a holiday style you can execute at home, just in time for your next Zoom party.