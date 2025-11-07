Jennifer Lawrence as Seen by Philippe Parreno

When I first spoke with the artist Philippe Parreno, I wasn’t quite sure how things would go. I had long admired Parreno’s work—and, as it turned out, so had Jennifer Lawrence. We wanted to collaborate with him, but how would the immersive, site-specific pieces for which he is known translate to a magazine? And how would Lawrence, one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world, become a part of his creative universe, which typically blurs the boundaries between reality and fiction?

Thankfully, Parreno immediately accepted our invitation, and knew exactly what he wanted to do: a short film, from which we would take stills for the printed page. Several of his previous video projects have explored the challenges of capturing inner selves through portraiture, a concern shared throughout history by artists as diverse as Diego Velázquez and Andy Warhol. Parreno’s Marilyn, from 2012, conjured the ghost of Marilyn Monroe in a New York hotel suite: A robot re-created Monroe’s handwriting, and a computer faithfully reproduced her voice. In Zidane, a 21st Century Portrait, created in collaboration with Douglas Gordon, 17 synchronized cameras—including some with military-grade zooms that could amplify an image 300 times—tracked the French soccer star Zinédine Zidane from every conceivable angle during a match in 2005.

Dior cape, jeans, and belt; Longines watch; stylist’s own tank top. Stills from a short film by Philippe Parreno with cinematography by Darius Khondji.

During our conversation, I discovered that Parreno had been working on a feature-length film, which he hopes will be in festivals next year. And he happened to have on hand a 37-page script that he had been developing with the British novelist Adam Thirlwell; he wound up adapting it for Lawrence. His thought was to capture moments when Lawrence was being herself, others when she was acting, and others when you weren’t quite sure whether she was acting or not. Parreno put it this way:

Is every portrait a form of torture? Is every true portrait, in the end, a portrait of sadness? In a viral age of collapse and uncertainty, Jennifer agrees to make a portrait—a portrait of an actor acting. The only rule: She must lie half the time.

100 Questions/50 Lies is a film with a single performer. What begins as an act of collaboration between actor and artist gradually turns unstable, even hostile—a dialogue that slips from admiration to suspicion, from empathy to unease. A struggle for survival and control.

It is a kind of “theater of self-staging,” where identity is never a mirror but an endlessly replayed performance. A portrait that reveals nothing, except the impossibility of remaining fixed—the vertigo of being caught in one’s own roles, a portrait that freezes none, but exposes the restlessness of self-representation.

The pictures in this story are stills from the reel that Parreno shot with Lawrence, together with the two-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer Darius Khondji, a close friend of Parreno’s, who has collaborated with him for more than two decades. Everything was filmed in just a day, but Lawrence performed the lines as if she had been rehearsing them her entire life. The fascinating thing, however, was that when it came time to edit a short clip for our website and social media channels, Parreno chose a very specific moment that happened toward the end of the day—one without any dialogue at all.

Parreno had asked Lawrence to silently register on her face a wide range of emotions, one immediately after another, triggered by specific thoughts or words—and the result was breathtaking. In about a minute, second by second, Lawrence proved why she is one of the biggest stars in the world, conveying inner turmoil, peace, anxiety, happiness, and sadness with minuscule movements. “Looking at her is like looking at a landscape when the sun comes out from the clouds, then the clouds come back, and so on,” said Parreno. “Her face changes as emotions go through her, and it can be joyous or frightening.… But it’s always quite beautiful.”

