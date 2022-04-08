Jodie Comer Is Thankful Her Villanelle Costumes Are Comfortable

“When I first read that she was a Russian assassin living in France, I thought, Oh no, are they going to have her scaling walls in seven-inch heels?” says Jodie Comer. “They were like, ‘No, because that doesn't make any sense.’” She didn’t even mind the little boys pajamas she had to wear in ‘Killing Eve’’s second season. The clogs and corsets she had to wear for ‘The Last Duel’ were a different story though. In this episode of Screen Tests with Lynn Hirschberg, Comer discusses her wardrobing, returning to play Villanelle, and how surreal it is to act opposite Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.