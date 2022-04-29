Video
Kirsten Dunst Wants Joni Mitchell Lyrics Tattooed on Her Head
by Lynn Hirschberg
The musician is, after all, one of the only people capable of leaving the "Power of the Dog" actress utterly starstruck. "When I was younger, I was like, 'If I ever get a tattoo, I'm gonna get Both Sides Now and shave my head and put it on my head so no one would know it was there.' But I never did it." In this game of Never Have I Ever, Dunst reveals the story behind her dream ink—and why she's got a penchant for crashing weddings.