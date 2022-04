Even before Olivia Rodrigo took home three statuettes at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3, her place in the pop canon had been cemented. She’d become so ubiquitous, in fact, that even Kristen Stewart herself couldn’t resist giving her own rendition of Rodrigo’s hit Drivers License. In this episode of Lyrical Improv With Lynn Hirschberg, watch the Spencer superstar lend a spoken-word feel to the pop smash.