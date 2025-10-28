Kristin Cavallari Debunks Beauty (and ‘The Hills’) Myths on ‘Skin Talk With Laura Love’

Welcome to Skin Talk With Laura Love, our video series in which stars of fashion, film, television, and beyond share their beauty secrets with the licensed model and esthetician.

In the latest episode of Skin Talk With Laura Love, host Laura Love meets “one of the first icons of reality TV,” former Laguna Beach star of Kristin Cavallari, who’s now based in Nashville and is the founder of the lifestyle brand Uncommon James. “She’s never afraid to speak her mind—just don’t come at her like a piranha,” Love notes.

Despite the fiery past personas Cavallari has portrayed on The Hills, she slips into the silken W pajamas to give a clear-eyed analysis of her own skincare regimen, which focuses on hydration and promoting a glow. Vitamin C serums, a microneedling roller, gua sha, and acne-fighting toner pads are at the forefront of her routine. “I want my skin to be really dewy, and brightening is important to me,” she says. The entrepreneur shares the origin story of her Uncommon Beauty line, saying, “My marketing team noticed that everyone’s number-one question for me was about my skincare routine. We stand for hydrating, radiant products that are going to make your skin glowy.” She’s been developing new products since the brand launched in 2021.

In a slight diversion from all the beauty talk, Love and Cavallari uncover some secrets from the sets of her reality show past, including fake-dating both Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby on The Hills. In something of a full-circle moment, Love—who is the daughter of editor Laura Love, the boss of Lauren Conrad on The Hills—asks, “if you were in Lauren’s shoes, would you have gone to Paris, or stayed for a boy?”

“I would like to think I would say Paris, I probably would have chosen the boy,” Cavallari replies wryly. (“My mom also didn’t go to Paris,” Love adds.)

Finally, the pair sits down to achieve “the perfect beachy glow”—something Southern California native Cavallari knows all about. “You need really hydrated skin if you’re doing dewy skin,” she says. “Even if you’re doing actual makeup and not just glow, I always love to use eye cream. It helps keep everything hydrated so your makeup doesn’t look cakey.” The next step is Uncommon Beauty’s Bronzing Drops, which have replaced foundation in Cavallari’s medicine cabinet. She blends it into Love’s skin using her fingers and a brush, not forgetting to give the neck a little shimmer (the effect elicits a genuinely shocked reaction from Love once she looks in the mirror). To finish, Cavallari slathers the Uncommon Beauty Body Oil all over Love’s arms. “Look, you are bronzed, and glowing, and beautiful! Work!” Cavallari says.

