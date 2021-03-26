Leslie Odom Jr. Knew One Night in Miami Would Be “Daring”

When the actor Leslie Odom Jr. was offered the play the part of Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami, he initially turned it down. But when his team urged him to reconsider—something they’d never done before—Odom revisited the script of the original play, written by Kemp Powers. “He had a desire to have a private conversation publicly,” Odom remembers. “I wanted to be a part of something so daring.” In his Screen Tests interview, Odom discusses being typecast by Hollywood, re-recording Sam Cooke’s sensual songs, and the story of his own first kiss.