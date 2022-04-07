Ruth Negga “Liked, Loved, and Was Irritated” by Her ‘Passing’ Character

“I always wanted to play Clare,” Ruth Negga reveals about her character in the Rebecca Hall-directed film Passing. After reading the Nella Larsen book upon which the movie is based in her early ’20s, she was intrigued by Clare’s mystery. “I think she's a mystery even to herself,” Negga adds. “And I think that’s okay.” In this episode of Screen Tests with Lynn Hirschberg, Negga explains why she was embarrassed by Clare’s unfiltered mouth, and what it was like to attend the Oscars for the first time.