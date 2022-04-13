TINX Explores ASMR

"I don't mind being a little controversial here and there," says the TikTok star Tinx, who's better known on the platform as "TikTok's Big Sister." Luckily, controversy isn't what's garnered Tinx her massive online following, nor her overall success. "I just try to be the content creator that I needed when I was younger," she says. In her ASMR interview, Tinx explains why she started making videos during quarantine in 2020, the story behind her nickname, and what it takes to have "rich mom energy.”