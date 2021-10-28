Victoria Pedretti Explores ASMR

"I just want to do ASMR, and not talk," Victoria Pedretti says. "It's hard to do multiple things at once." Still, the Haunting of Hill House actress manages to whisper, eat Hot Cheetos, whisk eggs, and drink soda all while conducting an ASMR interview with W magazine. Here, Pedretti discusses learning how to play tennis as her character Love on the Netflix hit series You, the twists and turns in season three, and deleting inane facts from her own Wikipedia page in her spare time.