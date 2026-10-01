Aries | March 21-April 19
You are not here on Earth to live the most convenient life possible. Allow the act of working to change you. Use a pink bag to attract love and friendship.
Taurus | April 20-May 20
You might get a boyfriend, or you might get lost in the woods. Carry a purse that will lend itself to either option.
Gemini | May 21-June 20
An imbalance is becoming clear. You probably will not initiate a change, but later on you will wish you had. Adorn yourself with something as sparkly as you are.
Cancer | June 21-July 22
The summer was not so fun for you, but is it ever? You are still waiting. You are unreasonably tired. Take a nap. You can rest your sweet head upon this pillow-shaped bag.
Leo | July 23-August 22
You asked for this moment, and now it’s here. But you are still bored. Pursue a bag that will keep itself closed. Save any confrontation for the end of the month.
Virgo | August 23-September 22
I know you don’t complain, but it’s about to get a lot easier. People are noticing your momentum. Wear a bag that’s deceptive. Feed a black dog on a Saturday.
Libra | September 23-October 22
You are th emost clearheaded right now. For extra luck, help someone solve a problem. Enjoy a high-end yet practical purchase.
Scorpio | October 23-November 21
You’re on a mission with a relationship! You’re either making a friend or losing one who needs to be lost. Buy flowers for those who are sorry tos ee you go. Or wear this bag when you break up with them.
Sagittarius | November 22-December 21
This is a pretty chill month for you. Start a pointless hobby. Spend quality time with a grandparent. Depending on your relationship with them, ask for a Dior purse.
Capricorn | December 22-January 19
Strength can be about being gentle. Nobody ever really gets away with anything. Carry a tote that has room for a few errors.
Aquarius | January 20-February 18
Did you know you have the longest legs of the zodiac? Rest and wait for answers. Wear white leather with spots. Take a walk without your phone.
Pisces | February 19-March 20
You will soon make a promise to someone that you will feel very good about. Find a bag that implies business or structure.