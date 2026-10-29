The Best Luxury Friendship Bracelets and Charm Jewelry to Shop Now

FROM THE MAGAZINEThe Best Luxury Friendship Bracelets and Charm Jewelry to Shop NowFrom a classic heart locket to bangles that symbolize being together forever.by W StaffOct. 29, 2026We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.Coco Crush Bracelet$5,800ChanelShop Now XL Heart Locket Necklace€1,350D'HeygereShop NowBestie Anklet$58Susan AlexandraShop NowKnot Ring$1,500Tiffany & Co.Shop NowWYouth Necklaces$0Melanie Errico for WYouthShop NowPuffed Heart Ring with Screws$525HomerShop NowBeppy Bella NecklaceBeepy BellaShop NowCharm Bracelet$88$145Marland BackusShop NowSmall Amethyst Wonder Earrings$650Marie-Helene De TaillacShop NowParadise Mini Flocked Bear Pearl Necklace$131YvminShop NowVivienne Westwood Bracelet$220Vivienne Westwood BraceletShop NowLove Bracelet$2,130CartierShop NowSculpted Cable Linked Cord Bracelet$325David YurmanShop NowHeart Drop Earring$1,340Chrome HeartsShop NowBalloon Bracelet $148Marc JacobsShop NowPomellato Together Bangle$9,100PomellatoShop Now