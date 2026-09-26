Meet Hearts2Hearts and the Next Generation of K-Pop

While everyone knows global superstars like BTS and Blackpink, there’s a whole new generation of K-pop acts on the rise. One of the genre’s most exciting new bands is Seoul-based Hearts2Hearts, an eight-member girl group made up of Carmen, Jiwoo, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian, and Ye-on. Since their 2025 debut, Hearts2Hearts has quickly built a following with their dreamy sound and distinctive visual world. Their music videos look the way playing The Sims on a mid-2000s PC feels. Their North American Hearts 2 House tour sold out, and their single “The Chase” surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

Behind every successful K-pop debut is a long story. Contenders can spend months to years as “trainees,” budding artists selected by specialized companies that train teens in singing, dancing, performing, and languages. Only the best are selected to be in a band and make their official debuts as K-pop idols. There is no set timeline for going from trainee to idol, which means the process is built on patience, persistence, and constant growth. Jia Jung, 15, and Memee, 16, are two such trainees. They’re currently chasing the dream, waiting to be selected for their debuts.

These images bring together two acts—one stepping into the spotlight, the other preparing for it. Together, they offer a glimpse of the talent, individuality, and determination shaping K-pop’s future.

From left: Carmen, Stella, and Juun.

Ian and Jiwoo.

Ian, Jiwoo, and Ye-on.

Ian and Jiwoo

From left: Trainees Memee and Jia Jung.

Jia Jung

Hearts2Hearts’ hair by Chun Aram and Kim Sohyun at Commune Hair & Makeup; makeup by Suyeon and Choi Dayoung at Commune Hair & Makeup. Memee’s and Jia Jung’s hair by Seyoung Kim; makeup by Iseul at Woosun Hair & Makeup.

Production and Casting: Perfect Projects; Producer: Serie Yoon; Lighting Technician: Seongjun Park; Lighting Assistant: Moon Gang; Retouching: Ink.