Nettspend Is Hard to Pin Down and Impossible to Ignore

“I feel like being famous, as much as it might sound crazy, was my only option,” the rapper Nettspend told me in June. “It really makes me anxious. It’s amazing. It’s a gift and a curse.” We were sitting in an empty dressing room in the Gucci store in downtown New York, where there was an event celebrating him and his debut album, Early Life Crisis, which came out in March. His large security guard stood by the dressing room door, holding the rapper’s big fat Gucci tote. Outside the store, about 50 teenagers were waiting in the heat by his idling black SUV.

I had tried to interview Nettspend for 118 days. Our meeting was initially set for February in Miami. His 19th birthday preparations forced that to move at the last minute to March, in L.A., where unforeseen circumstances suddenly made him cancel. There was a tentative plan to talk ahead of his Las Vegas concert in May. That didn’t happen, for reasons I cannot explain. Our photographer, Julian Klincewicz, eventually shot him backstage at his L.A. show later that month. Meanwhile, I was across the country.

“Nettspend means to be young and have fun.” —Natalie, age 18

In Nettspend’s defense, he’s been very busy: He walked in Demna’s debut Gucci show, coyly holding his arm behind his back, except when he had to hike up his sagging pants; released an album; performed in more than 30 cities; dyed his hair from bleached blond with black tips to magenta; and got a new tattoo on his arm, a “simplified military patch” with stars that goes well with his slut knuckle tattoo. The latter was done by “a girl after my show in Seattle” a few years ago, he said. “It gets misinterpreted. It’s not like I’m calling anybody else that. That’s more about myself.”

“Nettspend is an artist who, when you hear him, it makes you feel good.” —Benjamin, age 15

Though he’s still a teenager, a music reviewer has called Nettspend ­ “midcareer.” Born in Richmond, Virginia, Gunner Shepardson started rapping in fifth grade. In 2023, after he dropped out of school, his SoundCloud song “­Drankdrankdrank” went viral. Shortly thereafter, ­Interscope Records signed him. His genre of rap depends on the song and who you ask: It’s rage rap, jerk rap, melodic trap, or some combination of the three. As Nettspend puts it, “Some of it’s vulnerable. Some of it’s super turnt. ­ Sometimes I’m going bozo.”

I finally met Nettspend because of his professional obligations to Gucci; I knew he probably had to be at the store event thrown in his honor. And there he was, wearing gold pants, a tight sequined T-shirt, a Gucci fanny pack slung across his shoulder, and four diamond bracelets, stacked on his right wrist. His skin was perfect, his face cherubic. His demeanor was shy and warm and fragile. He was taller than I expected. He thought before answering questions.

And, it turns out, he really loves his followers. I asked what he’d say to the teenagers outside, who were waiting just to see him get into his car. “I’m here for you. I do this for you,” said Nettspend. “As much as you think you need me, I need you just as much.” As you can tell from the fans we spoke to, the feeling is mutual.

“To me, Nettspend is the Einstein of this new generation of rap. The way he continuously pushes the boundaries of music inspires me to stay creative.” —Alex, age 20

“I think Nettspend’s creativity and care for his art is really inspiring. His love for his community and fans is a very special thing.” —Meadowlark, age 16

“He’s uplifting and helps people realize anything is possible. They just need to never give up, believe in themselves, and ignore the people hating on them or bringing them down.” —Lele, age 19

“I’ve been fucking with his music since I was in eighth grade.” —Jackie, age 16

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“Da crowd was lit—it motivated me to keep producing.” —Zai, age 17

“Something about music is just different and unique.” —Victor, age 18

“Nettspend means to be young and have fun.” —Natalie, age 18

“I love how close he is with his fans and makes everyone feel included. I’ve never seen an artist connect with fans like he does.” —Ravina, age 20

“Nettspend is not just an artist—he shows confidence and creativity within himself and his music.”—Bella, age 15

“Nettspend shows me how much impact and self-expression someone can have at such a young age.”—Jimmy, age 17