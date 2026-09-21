I can’t talk about the last day at Pali High without talking about the first one. For me and the other incoming freshmen, starting high school was already a big adjustment. Pali is about as picturesque a school as you can imagine. Perched on a hill, it’s walking distance from a beautiful beach, and there’s a big football field and lots of greenery. You can understand why it’s been the backdrop for so many movies and TV shows, like Freaky Friday and Modern Family. However, this year, for the first time ever, ­ Pali’s school year did not begin at its sprawling campus. It started in the Sears building in Santa Monica, or what everyone called Pali South.

In January 2025, L.A. wildfires had torn through our community and destroyed part of the campus. Many students and staff had lost their homes, and everyone had experienced some degree of life-changing loss. So the first day was a significant moment. The classrooms didn’t have doors, the lights never turned off, and we ate lunch in a parking lot.

My first day was nerve-racking. Everything felt overwhelming. Like a typical freshman, I worried about finding my classes, meeting new people, and figuring out where I fit in. Eventually, the routine became familiar. One of my favorite parts of freshman fall was football season. Even though the games were held at Santa Monica College instead of our own field, the energy and school spirit were incredible. We got our faces painted, wore Pali blue beaded necklaces, and waved light-up wands. I met one of my closest friends at a Friday night game.

After winter break, we returned to our campus. It felt special to finally experience the school that so many people had talked about. At lunch, we spread out in the many green outdoor spaces.

As much as I loved my first year of high school, the last day was the best part. One of Pali’s traditions is for students to line up on the second floor and throw their papers into the air after finishing their finals. It was an amazing moment because everyone had worked hard all year. I watched the seniors hug, take selfies, and play Frisbee and hacky sack in the quad. I wondered what my own last day at this school will be like, though it’s still far away.

Before we all left for the summer, WYouth captured us during our last day of school. Then, when the final bell rang, students rushed out. Like many others, I reached for the swimsuit stuffed into my backpack and headed to Will Rogers State Beach with friends to celebrate.

Antonia Biedrzycki | Freshman “I wore my favorite jeans from Revice, my Hysteric Glamour zip-up I got in Japan, and the Chanel pendant my mom gave me.”

Ayanna Lal | Freshman “My style is about carrying different parts of my story with me. I love pieces that feel joyful and expressive, especially when they incorporate embroidery, color, and handcrafted details.”

Jayla Maqsoudi | Junior

Noah Riddell | Sophomore

Alina Servin-Valdez | Junior “I get a lot of my clothes from clothing swaps, where I’m able to find unique pieces. My style takes a lot of inspiration from alternative emo styles but adds my own culture and spin to it.”

Addie Costain | Senior

Connie Sarah Regwan | Senior “I am inspired by music, my creative eye, various pop icons, and being the best version of myself. I want what I wear to make me feel driven and excited to careate art, in any form.”

Josie Begum | Junior

Iman Rashed | Freshman “I wore this outfit to celebrate the last day of school—something simple, easy, and still totally me. It’s laid-back but confident, with just enough pink to make me feel like i’m carrying a little piece of my favorite color into summer.”

Aila Tinibayeva | Junior

Bennett Murphy | Sophomore “I chose my outfit because of my liking for early-2000s style.”

Ali Edwards-Tomlinson | Senior

Charlotte Robley | Sophomore “I wore jade earrings for good luck on my finals. Same for my red flats, as they helped Dorothy get back home in The Wizard of Oz. I thrifted my top and stole my jeans from my dad because I procrastinated doing laundry and discovered his jeans have a great wash.”

Emma Otera | Freshman

Iset Powers | Junior

Lance Armstrong | Junior “I used to wear a uniform before I recently transferred here. Being able to choose my own clothes makes me feel more independent and confident.”

Nina Lundquist | Sophomore

Hunter Hemmens | Senior