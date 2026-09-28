Dominic Fike
Age: 30!!
Occupation: RocknRoll
Location: NY
Interests: Playing Bass
I’m Looking For: Girlfriend
Secret Snow
Age: 18
Occupation: Student
Location: Brooklyn, NYC
Interests: Drawing & Painting
I’m Looking For: Someone to listen to Neil Young with
Travas Feneley (Feng)
Age: 20
Occupation: Musician/Songwriter
Location: London
Interests: EVERYTHING.
I’m Looking For: A girlfriend
Jonah Paz
Age: 20
Occupation: Barista
Location: Austin
Interests: Quilting
I’m Looking For: A polite and very tall, generally unbothered, forward-thinking boyfriend.
Yaelle Avtan
Age: 20
Occupation: Babysitter
Location: New York
Interests: Charts, Lists, Graphs, Sound, Stripes
I’m Looking For: A place to look at buildings
Santiago
Age: 25
Occupation: Music Artist
Location: NYC
Interests: Writing
I’m Looking For: Another cat
Max Bassin
Age: 24
Occupation: Musician (Drummer in Geese)
Location: New York City
Interests: Music, Movies, Tattoos, Clothing, Dogs, Marsupials
I’m Looking For: A friend with 4 legs and tale :)
Lucas Hedges
Age: 29
Occupation: Actor
Location: Brooklyn
Interests: Banjo, Salsa, Fairytales, Drums, Deranged Comedy, Spathetti, Jets, Holy Institutions, Knicks, Mets, Mazes, Labyrinths,
I’m Looking For: Money
Tori López
Age: 30
Occupation: Fashion Editor
Location: NYC
Interests: Laughing
I’m Looking For: Lover boy man!
Skye Dion Osuki
Age: 20
Occupation: Unemployed baddie
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Interests: Adventuring parks, cooking, doom scrolling on buyee
I’m Looking For: A new obsession
Jeff
Age: 26
Occupation: Never ask a lady her age
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Interests: Laughing
I’m Looking For: Nice trees to climb
Xavier (aka Xaviersobased)
Age: 22
Occupation: Artist
Location: NY/NY
Interests: Music, Gaming, Skating
I’m Looking For: Peace
Tyler VanVranken
Age: 30
Occupation: Accessories Editor
Location: New York City
Interests: Upwardly mobile men
I’m Looking For: An upwardly mobile man
Francesca Scorsese
Age: 26
Occupation: Filmaker/Actress
Location: New York, NY
Interests: Film, dogs, food, photography, travel
I’m Looking For: My husband...where is he?
Andrew
Age: 28
Occupation: Visual Editor
Location: New York, NY
Interests: People, Places and Things
I’m Looking For: All of It
Georgia Martin
Age: 23
Occupation: Professional Skateboarder
Location: Long Beach, CA
Interests: Skateboarding. My passion since the age of 8. And food. And Coffee. Hahaha
I’m Looking For: Skate spots and coffee shops
Violette Trotter
Age: 24
Occupation: Casting Director, Producer, Actor
Location: NYC
Interests: Good Films, Punk/Post Punk Music, Art and Photography from the 70s-90s
I’m Looking For: People to make Indie films with
Hair by Junya Nakashima for Oribe; makeup by Shaina Ehrlich for Haus Labs at Born Artists. Casting by Rachel Chandler at Art Partner. Special thanks to Climax Books.
Photo Assistant: Zeljko Mcmullen; Stylist’s Assistants: Lizzie Bowden, Sofia Prochilo; Hair Assistant: Nick Simmons; Casting Assistant: Blair Broll.