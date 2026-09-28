WYOUTH

Meet Your Match: 17 Individuals Looking for Love and Friendship

From Dominic Fike and Francesca Scorsese to Geese’s Max Bassin and Lucas Hedges, Larry Clark photographs familiar faces seeking connection.

Photographs by Larry Clark

Dominic Fike

@dominicfike
Dominic Fike wears his own clothing and necklace.

Age: 30!!
Occupation: RocknRoll
Location: NY
Interests: Playing Bass
I’m Looking For: Girlfriend

Secret Snow

@secrettsnow wears a Miu Miu dress.

Age: 18
Occupation: Student
Location: Brooklyn, NYC
Interests: Drawing & Painting
I’m Looking For: Someone to listen to Neil Young with

Travas Feneley (Feng)

@fengeveryday wears his own clothing.

Age: 20
Occupation: Musician/Songwriter
Location: London
Interests: EVERYTHING.
I’m Looking For: A girlfriend

Jonah Paz

@bby_mama_doppelganger_accident wears an Eckhaus Latta top.

Age: 20
Occupation: Barista
Location: Austin
Interests: Quilting
I’m Looking For: A polite and very tall, generally unbothered, forward-thinking boyfriend.

Yaelle Avtan

@postprosperity wears a Paloma Wool sweater and cardigan.

Age: 20
Occupation: Babysitter
Location: New York
Interests: Charts, Lists, Graphs, Sound, Stripes
I’m Looking For: A place to look at buildings

Santiago

@santiaggoooooooo wears a Fendi Men’s shirt.

Age: 25
Occupation: Music Artist
Location: NYC
Interests: Writing
I’m Looking For: Another cat

Max Bassin

@max.bassin wears a Commission T-shirt.

Age: 24
Occupation: Musician (Drummer in Geese)
Location: New York City
Interests: Music, Movies, Tattoos, Clothing, Dogs, Marsupials
I’m Looking For: A friend with 4 legs and tale :)

Lucas Hedges

Lucas Hedges wears a Noah T-shirt.

Age: 29
Occupation: Actor
Location: Brooklyn
Interests: Banjo, Salsa, Fairytales, Drums, Deranged Comedy, Spathetti, Jets, Holy Institutions, Knicks, Mets, Mazes, Labyrinths,
I’m Looking For: Money

Tori López

@misstorimarie wears her own clothing and necklace.

Age: 30
Occupation: Fashion Editor
Location: NYC
Interests: Laughing
I’m Looking For: Lover boy man!

Skye Dion Osuki

@skyeosuki wears a Happy99 dress.

Age: 20
Occupation: Unemployed baddie
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Interests: Adventuring parks, cooking, doom scrolling on buyee
I’m Looking For: A new obsession

Jeff

@jeffwahlbrg wears a Bluemarble jacket; Supreme shirt; JW Anderson tank top.

Age: 26
Occupation: Never ask a lady her age
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Interests: Laughing
I’m Looking For: Nice trees to climb

Xavier (aka Xaviersobased)

@xaviersobased wears his own clothing.

Age: 22
Occupation: Artist
Location: NY/NY
Interests: Music, Gaming, Skating
I’m Looking For: Peace

Tyler VanVranken

@sincerelytylerr wears a JW Anderson T-shirt.

Age: 30
Occupation: Accessories Editor
Location: New York City
Interests: Upwardly mobile men
I’m Looking For: An upwardly mobile man

Francesca Scorsese

@francesca.scorsese wears a McQueen top.

Age: 26
Occupation: Filmaker/Actress
Location: New York, NY
Interests: Film, dogs, food, photography, travel
I’m Looking For: My husband...where is he?

Andrew

@andrewdasco wears his own clothing and necklace.

Age: 28
Occupation: Visual Editor
Location: New York, NY
Interests: People, Places and Things
I’m Looking For: All of It

Georgia Martin

@georgiamartn wears an MM6 Maison Margiela sweater.

Age: 23
Occupation: Professional Skateboarder
Location: Long Beach, CA
Interests: Skateboarding. My passion since the age of 8. And food. And Coffee. Hahaha
I’m Looking For: Skate spots and coffee shops

Violette Trotter

@violettetrotter wears a vintage T-shirt from Thirteen Crosby, New York.

Age: 24
Occupation: Casting Director, Producer, Actor
Location: NYC
Interests: Good Films, Punk/Post Punk Music, Art and Photography from the 70s-90s
I’m Looking For: People to make Indie films with

Hair by Junya Nakashima for Oribe; makeup by Shaina Ehrlich for Haus Labs at Born Artists. Casting by Rachel Chandler at Art Partner. Special thanks to Climax Books.

Photo Assistant: Zeljko Mcmullen; Stylist’s Assistants: Lizzie Bowden, Sofia Prochilo; Hair Assistant: Nick Simmons; Casting Assistant: Blair Broll.