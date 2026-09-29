Romy Mars Shares the Things She Loves and Hates

The only way to truly get to know someone is through what they love—and perhaps, most importantly, what they hate. Here, meet Romy Mars.
LOVE
“Talking to my dad about stuff he doesn’t care about, like celebrity gossip. He just sits there like, ‘Okay.’”
HATE
“Having to learn chemistry in high school. I get that it might spark interest in young people, but I personally was not interested. It was so confusing to me, even worse than math. If you’re taking chem right now, email me. We can’t talk here.”
LOVE
“Animals, a tropical vacation, and swimming in the ocean. It’s amazing only if it’s really hot outside. In Belize, I feed turtles bread and lettuce. I once had a turtle named Timmy—rest in peace.”
HATE
“The Playboy by Pacsun collection.”
LOVE
“My friend’s mom’s skill for bedazzling. She covers Sonny Angels in diamonds and even puts eyelashes on them. And her style is amazing. She’s like a movie character, but in real life.”
HATE
“People who like Donald Trump. Congrats, you have no empathy and you hate people who aren’t like you. Were you absent the day of kindergarten when they said, ‘Treat people the way you want to be treated’?”