GOLDEN GLOBES 2023

The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at the 2023 Golden Globes

From Rihanna’s twists to Emma D’arcy’s edgy eyes, these are our favorite hair and makeup looks from Hollywood’s biggest party of the year.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Rihanna

All the chatter was around Rihanna’s custom Schiaparelli look at the 2023 Golden Globes, but her hair, worn in twisted pigtail buns, deserves a moment in the spotlight as well.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

While Ortega ditched her usual gothic duds for a more ethereal Gucci dress, she stuck to her go-to edgy look when it came to hair and beauty, opting for a double cat eye and her reddish-brown locks in a choppy cut.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage
