The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at the 2023 Golden Globes

From Rihanna’s twists to Emma D’arcy’s edgy eyes, these are our favorite hair and makeup looks from Hollywood’s biggest party of the year.
All the chatter was around Rihanna’s custom Schiaparelli look at the 2023 Golden Globes, but her hair, worn in twisted pigtail buns, deserves a moment in the spotlight as well.
While Ortega ditched her usual gothic duds for a more ethereal Gucci dress, she stuck to her go-to edgy look when it came to hair and beauty, opting for a double cat eye and her reddish-brown locks in a choppy cut.