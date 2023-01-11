Scream queen Jenna Ortega usually dresses the part. As she’s been promoting her hitshow, Wednesday over the past few months, the actress has been tapping brands like Versace, Thom Browne, and Courrèges to dress her in gothic, preppy looks that even Wednesday Addams herself would begrudgingly wear. For the 2023 Golden Globes, however, the actress opted to mix things up, and bring a bit more traditional feminine energy to the event.

The actress arrived to the red carpet on Tuesday night in a light brown pleated dress from Alessandro Michele’s final collection with Gucci. The brand’s spring/summer 2023 presentation titled Twinsburg saw two of every look walk the runway, but Ortega was solo at the Globes, with the dress all to herself. The piece featured long, voluminous sleeves and a draped bodice with metal hoop hard wear and a whole lot of skin. A ruched waist then transitioned into a pleated, layered skirt complete with a train. While the look wasn’t necessarily as vampy as Ortega is used to, she stuck with her usually dark eye makeup and choppy hair cut, and finished off the ensemble with a trio of necklaces and other jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While on the red carpet, Ortega took the opportunity to chat with Selena Gomez, whom Ortega will actually be competing against tonight in the Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical category. Ortega is up for her role in Wednesday, while Gomez is nominated for Only Murders in the Building. Despite the competition, Ortega seemed honored to meet the actress and spoke about what it meant to her during an interview following the interaction. “I’ve been doing this for over a decade now so I feel like I’ve watched Hollywood gradually open up its doors and see more Latinos or Latinas in leading roles,” she said. “I met a couple of them tonight like Ana de Armas, Anya Taylor-Joy, Selena also...I feel very fulfilled.”