6 New Skincare Masks to Hydrate, Rejuvenate, and Brighten

This product is scientifically proven to deliver jaw-dropping results using skin-friendly, plant-derived fibers that provide the ultimate anti-aging formulations for smoother and firmer skin. Inspired by decades of Nobel Prize-winning iPS research, this technology for skincare has revolutionized our understanding of cells and the ways in which to help reverse cellular damage resulting from aging—by promoting Superoxide Dismutase 2 production with their uniquely formulated ingredients. (SOD2 Production essentially helps restore your skin’s ability to produce collagen at a more youthful level and prevent future wrinkles.) Decorté’s mask is also infused with okra extract, which is not only rich in skin-healing aminos, carotene, iron, and calcium, but also helps restore skin resilience. Other important ingredients that are noteworthy: hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid; the B-3 vitamin niacinamide, which helps to brighten skin as well as aid in collagen production; oryza sativa (rice germ oil) which contains a supercharged amount of healing vitamin E, and japonicus leaf extract, an ingredient that helps eliminate reactive oxygen within cells.