The Most Luxurious Beauty, Wellness, and Skincare Gift Sets

Just because you’re unable to gift Ozempic prescriptions this year doesn’t mean you can’t still impress your loved ones with a spectacular present. What do you get the friend who has everything? What about your most savvy wellness-health-nut colleague? Is there a spectacular gift to give the person you’ve been dating for only a month without it looking like you went overboard? We’ve got you covered. This year, we compiled a list of beauty-related gift sets for just about anyone on your nice (and naughty) lists.

Retrouvé Quartet Gift Set $650 See on Neiman Marcus Not only does this gift show you have great taste, it conveys your recipient does, too. Retrouvé, the uber-chic, Malibu-based skincare brand is offering their limited-edition Quartet Gift Set this holiday season. Included are their super-rich Revitalizing Eye Concentrate, Nutrient Face Serum, Dynamic Nourishing Face Cream, and Intensive Replenishing Facial Moisturizer (for day and night repair). Founder Jami Morse Heidegger incorporates scientifically derived ingredients and fresh produce sustainably grown on their Malibu family farm.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar $560 See on Dr. Sturm A generous array of Sturm’s favorite skincare products to spoil your friends and loved ones with this holiday. Serums, immaculate cleansers, and various glow inducing treatments in this gift set are easy to use and provide skin radiance for your complexion, especially during the frigid winter months.

Twentynine Palms Moonlight Mesa Hand Wash and Hand Lotion Duo $84 See on Twentynine Palms Decadent hand creams are an ideal gift to give—especially as stocking stuffers. Twentynine Palms’s vegan, cruelty-free, bergamot- and vetiver-scented formulation boasts a rich composition of fatty acid lipids to heal the driest of hands for hours on end. The 3.4-ounce tube also makes it perfect for traveling on the go. Purchase it in tandem with the corresponding hand soap—a beautiful addition to any bathroom counter.

Vintner’s Daughter Ritual and Renewal Holiday Set $440 See on Vintners Daughter Since Vintner’s Daughter launched in 2013, the brand’s Botanical Serum has been a mainstay on beauty editors’ shelves. The popularity is largely due to Vintner’s sumptuously sourced botanical actives—which, regardless of your skin type, will yield a soft and glowing complexion. Their Ritual and Renewal holiday gift set includes the beloved serum, treatment essence, and an herbal oolong tea to support the skin barrier from the inside. We love this as an upscale gift that will please any discerning wellness junkie.

Higher Dose Blanket Bundle Gift Set $679 See on Higher Dose This brand is not only revered among top wellness professionals around the world, it would also be treasured by the wellness enthusiasts in your life (and even those who might want to simply dip their toe into a simple, effective approach to wellness treatments). Higher Dose has bundled their cult favorite Sauna Blanket with an organic, sweat-absorbing towel insert and sweat amplifying Detox Drop elixirs to provide a quality infrared sauna experience at home—while your body rids itself of excess toxins.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long Gift Set $599 See on Dyson We can confidently say that once your beloved gift recipient masters the Airwrap technique (it takes a few tries—trust us, please), they will be a lifelong devotee, thanking you all year long for smooth, frizz-free, soft-to-the-touch hair. This limited-edition gift set comes with six attachments, a presentation case, a paddle brush, detangling comb, and a travel pouch.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Eau de Parfum Set $315 See on Nordstrom While gifting scents can be tricky, (after all, it’s a personal preference) you can’t go wrong with master perfumier Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Oud Satin Mood set. The Indonesian cedar and amber notes are tasteful and layered without becoming too strong on the skin, pleasing those who love both light and more bold aromas. The set comes with five travel-size bottles and a chic but understated perfume case to add a level of luxury.

Westman Atelier The Petal Edition $134 See on Westman Atelier A foolproof makeup gift set, beautifully presented, featuring Westman Atelier’s most universally beloved Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Petal. This set also includes her limited-edition highlight stick and the new Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm, both in the same shade.

Editrix Wellness Limited Edition Skin Re-Set $499 See on Editrix Wellness Gift this to your super-glam, worldly friends who can’t resist a sophisticated skincare line—they will savor each drop. This line of four products uses postbiotics sourced from the human skin microbiome to give your face back its luminosity, and reduce pigmentation, adult acne, melasma, and dullness. The double cleanser keeps the pH of the skin slightly acidic (where young skin needs to be) yet cleanses effectively using zero water.

Agent Nateur x Zizi Donohoe Limited Edition Glowing Out Set $500 See on Agent Nateur Cult skincare worth the hype. This holiday set features a fab collaboration with designer Zizi Donohoe and includes generous, full-size, Agent Nateur bestsellers: holi(bright) resurfacing glass face mask and wooden face mask brush, the lash & brow serum, the holi (créme) filter face créme, the holi (oil) refining ageless face serum, and, of course, Donohoe’s multiuse silk drawstring bag.

Therabody Theraface Pro $399 See on Violet Grey For several months, we’ve been doting upon this multiuse facial tool. It soothes tired facial muscles at the end of a long day, lifts and tones visibly after consistent use, and provides effective LED and microcurrent therapies. This travel-friendly tool is the perfect gift for the skincare obsessed—or for those who don’t take enough time to luxuriate and deserve it.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Serum House $470 See on Dr. Sturm Encased in a charming package, four of Sturm’s most beloved serums make up this seasonal gift set. Travel with and layer these beloved products all holiday long: her cult favorite Glow Drops, Hyaluronic Serum, potent Super Anti-Aging Serum, and ultra-hydrating Night Serum.

Furtuna Idratante e Luminoso Hydrate and Glow Set $175 See on Furtuna Skin You’ll relish every ounce of product in this travel-size, decadent gift. Furtuna’s balancing trio includes a purifying Micellar Essence cleanser, their nourishing Daily Renewal Cream, and Biphase Moisturizing Oil extracted from the brand’s picturesque Italian grounds.

Dior La Collection Privée Advent Calendar 2022 $650 See on Dior Festively assembled, this enormously generous 25-day advent calendar will spoil all your loved ones. A beautifully packaged gift, the calendar showcases only Dior’s most quintessential launches in an array of candles, scents, iconic lipsticks, and creams.

Christian Dior La Collection Privée Scented Candle Set $250 See on Dior Another luxe option from Dior that’s elegantly packaged and sophisticated in its presentation. This limited-edition gift set comes in a Pietro Ruffo etched box featuring ten of Dior’s most iconic scents.

Goop Gwyneth's Spa Day Kit $199.50 See on Goop Suited for both the introverts and the extroverts in your life—whatever the outlook on being social, they’ll appreciate the relaxed but luxurious approach to at-home self-care. This is one of our favorite sets of the bunch—it’s a reasonably priced but super generous selection of Goop’s best offerings.

Humanrace Starter Set $135 See on Humanrace This gift checks all the boxes in that it’s genderless and appeals to any and all folks on your holiday list—while its clean and sustainable beauty care is simplified with uber-cool packaging. It’s worth buying for Humanrace’s glorious rice powder cleanser alone—we love, love, love it, and highly recommend—but also includes the brand’s resurfacing Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, Humifying Face Cream, Reenergizing Whiteclay Body Bar, and Energy Channeling Charcoal Body Bar.

French Farmacie Engraved Le Duet Set $162 See on French Farmacie Make this gift personal and get your recipient’s initials engraved on the glass bottles of this beautiful European skin set. This season, French Farmacie is generously offering an engraved set of their two cult favorites: the revitalizing Elixir Exfoliant mask; and potent, glow-inducing Serum Radiant.

Anisa Beauty Ultimate Gift Set $175 See on Anisa Beauty Anisa has assembled every brush one could possibly need to glam it up—including cleansing brushes, foundation brushes, and eye shadow and liner brushes made with the highest levels of craftsmanship.

Diptyque Limited Edition Holiday Candle Set $144 See on Diptyque Always a festive option, Diptyque’s beautiful holiday trio of Pine, Spark, and Snow will bring cheer and vibes to any room.

Flamingo Estate Garden Tour Gift Set $195 See on Flamingo Estate An array of beautifully curated products from the sage-fragrant Los Angeles hilltops of Flamingo Estate. This set includes their silky, rich jojoba seed oil-infused body wash, the gentle rosehip seed and olive fruit oil biodegradable hand soap, an Adriatic muscatel sage candle, sea salt dark chocolate, and a bottle of their heritage olive oil composed of hand-picked, organic olives grown in California family-owned farms.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner Vault $140 See on Victoria Beckham Beauty Gift the most phenomenal set of satin eyeliners to debut from Victoria Beckham’s line—in the exact shades of your liking. The soft and easy-to-apply liners work both as lid shadows and liners. We love and recommend the timeless shades Cocoa and Navy Noir.

Henry Rose Mini Coffret Gift Set $235 See on Henry Rose From the classically fresh and uplifting Jake’s House to sensual Flora Carnivora, this is a stellar gift set to receive, containing seven of Henry Rose’s most prized scents for every fragrance preference. And, as always, these products are cruelty-free, vegan, and sustainably packaged.

Pat McGrath MTHRSHP Mega Celestial Nirvana Collection $62 See on Sephora Every year, Pat McGrath creates the most fabulous holiday gift sets—and this year, she’s triumphed again. This easy-to-blend 18-shade palette (which Taylor Swift used for her “Bejeweled” video beauty look, might we add,) has the power to give bold individuality or refined elegance. No matter what anybody’s taste in makeup is, these colors are bound to stir up the creative beauty juices.

RŌZ Hair Oil Holiday Styling Bundle $80 See on RŌZ Mara Roszak, the renowned hairstylist whose client list includes Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldaña, and Emma Stone, has created a charming holiday bundle of her beloved hair styling and treatment oils to help nourish hair, tame frizz, and shine strands all season long.