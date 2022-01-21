The Best New Fragrances of 2022 (So Far)

A person’s scent and what they choose as their fragrance is deeply personal. The senses are strong and how you decide to present your smell to others can be just as expressive as what you’re wearing. Your scent has the power to uplift and inspire your confidence; it can also reinforce memories of the past that you wish to hold dear. There are even some who value their personal fragrance so much that they won’t share the name of their perfume with others (you know who they are).

In this first month of the New Year, which always feels like an opportunity to forge hopeful new pathways for a renewed, healthy lifestyle, we’re more inclined to make changes—or, at least, commit to the resolutions we vowed to undertake on January 1. And on a superficial level, (ain’t nothing wrong with that) we are more likely to change our appearance to fit these new beginnings. As you embark on this new year, why not consider changing your signature scent to fit your new aspirations? We’re tracking the newest scents released in 2022 here, all of which will surely inspire and, more importantly, make a positive first impression and express your mood and personality before you even utter a hello to whomever is in the room.

Celine Rimbaud Celine Rimbaud $240 See on Celine An olfactory masterpiece, this deeply personal scent created by Hedi Slimane drew inspiration from the passionate work of poet Arthur Rimbaud, who served as a constant literary influence for Slimane in his youth. The refined lavender notes are harvested from picturesque fields in Provence to provide soft, delicate overtones that are met with layered depths of the gentle and regal Iris flower. The genderless brew of elixirs exudes elegant simplicity and timeless sophistication.

Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Mimosa Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Mimosa $135 See on Nordstrom Aerin’s first fragrance of 2022 has managed to elevate the mimosa flower to absolute sophistication, with a fusion that is nothing short of jubilee. The scent draws inspiration from springtime in the French Riviera, encompassing the vibrant colors of the glorious architecture along the Cote d’Azur—not to mention the enchanting surrounding gardens of the region. Notes of tuberose, grapefruit, bergamot, and even hints of woodsy vetiver blend to evoke a sensual yet clean harmony.

Diptyque Eau Rose Diptyque Eau Rose $190 See on Diptyque This limited-edition collaboration with famed Los Angeles-based florist Maurice Harris is a delightful iteration of the classic rose scent, combining the smell of blooming green gardens with an effervescent mix of rose, chamomile, artichoke, and lychee. For rose perfume lovers, it’s a classic scent with just the right amount of fragrance, light enough to be worn during the day and substantial enough to be refreshed lightly well into the evening. For those preferring a clean, floral, and refined perfume, this might be your newest signature scent.

Telli Swift D’Telli Telli Swift D’Telli Fragrance $450 See on D'Telli A bold and resplendent genderless fragrance that manifests excitement, adventure, and sensuality, this pleasingly fragrant potion—developed by designer and model Telli Swift—is rich with flavor but remains soft and magnetic at the same time. Top notes of red Mandarin and saffron are blended with Moroccan jasmine, sandalwood, and white musk. D’Telli is best for nights out on the town—or to an unforgettable, intimate dinner with lovers or friends.