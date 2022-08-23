Earlier this month, English tabloids began claiming that Kate Moss is launching a wellness brand that will hawk products such as $25 boxes of tea. Well, it turns out they were correct: On Tuesday, the 48-year-old supermodel confirmed that the rumors were true by posting a video of herself going for a swim that she captioned “COSMOSS is self-care created for life’s modern journeys.” (And as if the news wasn’t major enough, Moss invited her followers to “follow [her] to Cosmoss” while wearing her birthday suit.)

Moss has been slowly but surely venturing outside of modeling in recent years: She started representing talent such as Rita Ora and her daughter Lila at her eponymous agency in 2016 and was recently appointed the U.K. creative director of Diet Coke. At this stage in her life, she’s ready to “share her journey of self acceptance and freely be herself”—and for her, the way to do that is to helm what just might be the next Goop. Read on for the answers to all your questions about Cosmoss ahead of its launch on September 1.

What’s in Cosmoss’s range of products?

The Daily Mail reports that in addition to face creams and cleansers that target wrinkles and impurities, there will be specialty products such as a Gold Nectar CBD Face Oil. It sounds like there will also be fragrances, seeing as the brand has said that “the Cosmoss scent recenters and completes.” All will be “meticulously crafted with well-being in mind, using potent, natural substances.”

What’s the price range?

If the products go for as much as the “dawn tea” that promises to “protect the body against toxins,” you better start saving up. A box of 25 satchels costs roughly $25—which actually isn’t too bad compared to the box of 15 that Gwyneth Paltrow sells for $32 at Goop. As for the skincare products, we’re guessing they don’t cost nearly as much as the $1,100 intensive cream that Moss swears by.

Is Kate really equipped to dole out wellness advice?

You may be a bit hesitant about putting your health into the hands of someone whose most famous quote to date remains “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels,” but Moss has made some major lifestyle changes in the 13 years since she proclaimed the phrase her mantra (which she has since said that she regrets). “I’ve really noticed an improvement since I’ve been more ‘on it’ with [healthy] food—like eating salads and all that stuff—I never used to really eat salads,” she told the Guardian in 2017. “And now I’m like, juicing!” By that point, the model had stopped going to bed wearing makeup and even joined a gym. The next year, she revealed that for the first time in her life, she had taken up a skincare routine. Not that she didn’t before her current health kick, but we have to say, whatever she’s doing is working: Moss looks and seems to feel incredible, so we don’t really have qualms about taking her advice.

When does Cosmoss launch?

September 1, so in just a little over a week. In the meantime, subscribe to the newsletter for updates on what Moss has in store.