About a year ago, in an interview with The Guardian , Kate Moss laid bare her refreshingly low-maintenance health and beauty regimen . She’d only just discovered salads and juicing; the gym had only recently gone from “ugh” to “really good”; and when it comes to skincare, she maintained she didn’t have time to “sit there for ages, putting creams on my face.” After all, as she’d told W in 2016, skincare wasn’t exactly something she grew up with: “Back then, no one really did ,” she said. “I don’t think English people do, in general. It wasn’t a big thing.”

“Now, it’s getting big,” she admitted. So big that, in a new interview with Evening Standard , Moss describes , in great detail, her current skincare routine, down to the $1,000 potion she swears by. She starts with Clean & Pure Foam Wash and follows it with a combination of Vitality Tincture and AQ Meliority Intensive Cream (that’s the expensive one)—all by Decorté, the Japanese beauty brand for which Moss is an ambassador. ( Page Six did the math: According to the estimated prices provided by Evening Standard , the whole thing comes out to roughly $1,582 .)

She maintains that it’s “quite simple,” and we’re not inclined to disagree—though pricey, it encompasses a simple wash and moisturize, a spritz of a favorite scent (she prefers Clarins Eau Dynamisante, Serge Lutens Fleur d’Oranger, and Nadia Narain Lua; "I wouldn't leave the house without a scent on," she vows), and low-key daytime makeup (foundation, again by Decorté, a curl of the eyelashes, a swipe of mascara).

"I’ll do a cleanser and a serum and a moisturiser and that’s it,” she told The Guardian last year. Oh, and the occasional face mask. She didn’t have time for “putting creams on my face”—but, now, perhaps just one cream will due. And given that she described makeup as “a passion” of hers in that interview, it’s possible she’s even toned things down. Just mascara and foundation? Come on!

