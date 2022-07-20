Kate Moss Takes Her Place as the New Queen of Diet Coke in Leopard

When it was announced earlier this month that Diet Coke queen, Kate Moss, would finally be taking her well-deserved place on the Coca-Cola throne as the UK creative director of the diet variety, fans of the supermodel rejoiced. Long has Moss been a champion of the beverage, and after the position sat empty for a decade following Marc Jacobs’ stint in the role, Moss seemed like the perfect replacement. As for what she would do as the creative director, that part was unclear. “I'm looking forward to inspiring fans and celebrating the brand's 40th birthday in style,” Moss said in the brand’s announcement, which also stated that Moss would “continue to showcase the positive attitude of Diet Coke drinkers,” throughout the summer.

On Wednesday, Moss’ duties as the queen of the no calorie Coke became clear(er) when the model hosted an event at London's 180 The Strand. It was there that Moss unveiled four newly-designed cans, each of which were inspired by some of Moss’ most iconic looks from throughout the years. Of course, one of those cans includes a leopard motif, referencing the models love for the animal print. It’s fitting, then, that for the event, Moss opted to wear a leopard print blouse, which she paired with black tapered trousers, a large black belt, and some gold sandals. She finished off the look with a lip color which can only be described as “Coke red.”

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unfortunately, it seems like Moss’ creative director duties only reach across the UK, meaning American fans will likely have to travel abroad if they want to get their hands on a Moss-designed can. But thanks to the wonderful world wide web, we can still enjoy her reign from here, and sip on our non-Moss Cokes as a consolation.