Kate Moss: One of Our Greatest Fashion Muses

Kate Moss-the-teen-from-Surrey became Kate Moss-the-supermodel in the early '90s, at a time when minimalism ruled the runways. Yet her profile and personality quickly became a maximal global force. Besides hanging out with Naomi Campbell, dressing down to her skivvies for Calvin Klein or strolling catwalks in London for Vivienne Westwood and John Galliano (sometimes even with a popsicle), Moss would quickly made a name for herself as a style icon in her own right. Her sheer camisoles and thigh-grazing skirts have increasingly given way to skin-tight black skinny jeans and graphic tees as the super has (admittedly if imperceptibly) aged. Yet Moss, who's the cover star of W's 2019 Art Issue, has never shied from making a fashion statement. She is still a fan of everything from floor-length gowns to bohemian furs to silky pajamas—a singular sartorial chameleon, through and through. Take a look back at Moss's style over the years, here.
Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell
Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell at the London Fashion Week Designer Of The Year Awards at the Museum of Natural History, January 1991. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at LAX, December 1994. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss at Richard Tyler's fashion collection and screening of Johnny Depp's directorial debut, the short film Banter, to Benefit the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) in Culver City, California, February 1994. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at her Calvin Klein boutique personal appearance in Beverly Hills, California, September 1995. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at a Vogue party at Lisson Gallery in London, May 1998. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss at the De Beers/Versace "Diamonds are Forever" celebration in London, June 1999. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at a party for Mathew Williamson's fall/winter 2001 collection in New York, June 2001. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at the 54th Cannes Film Festival, May 2001. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at the Dazed and Confused exhibition at Tram Galleries in London, November 2003. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marc Jacobs and Kate Moss at the "Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, May 2009. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss in North London, January 2012. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at the book launch of Kate: The Kate Moss Book in London, November 2012. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at the Louis Vuitton "Timeless Muses" exhibition in Tokyo, August 2013. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at the Rimmel London 180 Years Of Cool photo call, October 2013. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at the British Fashion Awards at the London Coliseum, December 2013. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss in Paris, March 2014. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss in London, October 2014. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at the launch of Same Old Sean's EP "Reckless" in London, November 2014. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at the Louis Vuitton Menswear fall/winter 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week, January 2015. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at St. Pancras station in London, June 2015. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at a Miu Miu fragrance launch in Paris, July 2015. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at the Rockins London Fash Bash in London, September 2015. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at Burberry Prorsum spring/summer 2016 show during London Fashion Week, September 2015. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at the 2016 Fashion Awards in London, December 2016. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at the the Calvin Klein fragrance launch party at Spencer House in London, June 2017. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019, February 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss in Paris, June 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss arrives at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, January 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss at the Fashion Media awards ceremony in New York City, September 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

