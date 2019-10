Kate Moss: One of Our Greatest Fashion Muses

Kate Moss-the-teen-from-Surrey became Kate Moss-the-supermodel in the early '90s, at a time when minimalism ruled the runways. Yet her profile and personality quickly became a maximal global force. Besides hanging out with Naomi Campbell, dressing down to her skivvies for Calvin Klein or strolling catwalks in London for Vivienne Westwood and John Galliano (sometimes even with a popsicle ), Moss would quickly made a name for herself as a style icon in her own right. Her sheer camisoles and thigh-grazing skirts have increasingly given way to skin-tight black skinny jeans and graphic tees as the super has ( admittedly if imperceptibly ) aged. Yet Moss, who's the cover star of W's 2019 Art Issue, has never shied from making a fashion statement. She is still a fan of everything from floor-length gowns to bohemian furs to silky pajamas—a singular sartorial chameleon, through and through. Take a look back at Moss's style over the years, here.