A History of Kate Moss’s Indelible Personal Style

Kate Moss, a teen from Surrey, became Kate Moss, the supermodel, in the early ’90s when minimalism ruled the runways. Besides hanging out with Naomi Campbell, dressing down to her skivvies for Calvin Klein, or strolling catwalks in London for Vivienne Westwood and John Galliano (sometimes even with
a popsicle), Moss quickly made a name for herself as a style icon in her own right. Her sheer camisoles and thigh-grazing skirts have increasingly given way to skin-tight black skinny jeans and graphic tees as the super has ( admittedly if imperceptibly) aged. Yet Moss, who’s been featured on the cover of W more than 20 times, has never shied from making a fashion statement. She is still a fan of everything from floor-length gowns to bohemian furs to silky pajamas and, yes, that infamous sheer “naked” dress she championed back in the ‘90s. Take a look back at Moss’s style over the years, here.
Moss and Naomi Campbell caused quite the stylish scene at the London Fashion Week Designer Of The Year Awards in 1991.
Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images
This sheer naked dress that Moss slipped into for her 19th birthday is oh-so ‘90s.
Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Moss might have not known that her slip dress was see-through at the time, but this 1993 “naked” look has since gone down in fashion history.
Airport chic in low-slung denim and a statement shoulder bag.
Twinning in leather with her then-boyfriend, Johnny Depp, for a 1994 screening of
Banter.
No one could pull off ‘90s Calvin Klein quite like Moss.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
A vision in a sunflower yellow slip, topped off with a black shawl, for the 1995 CFDA Awards.
Penske Media/Penske Media/Getty Images
Moss looked draped for the heavens at the 1997 Met Gala in this Grecian Versace number.
Moss slipped into a velour duster and the perfect going out heels for a 1998
Vogue party in London.
Glistening in chainmail mini dresses with Naomi Campbell for a De Beers and Versace celebration.
This blunt, pixie cut proved to be one of Moss’ edgier hairstyles. Here, she paired it with a sheer skirt and simple white halter top for a New York Fashion Week event.
At the Cannes Film Festival, Moss brought her signature supermodel edge with a white fur and chunky statement heels.
Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Seen here with the late Lee McQueen, Moss was doing cut-outs before they were cool.
Back to her long, ashy blonde locks for a 2003 Dazed and Confused exhibition in London.
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Putting her own spin on lingerie dressing at the 2005 CFDA Awards.
Joel Ryan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
Moss dipped into this sheer party dress for the opening of a fashion exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in 2007.
With a dapper Marc Jacobs on her arm, Moss looked like liquid perfection in this draped mini dress and statement pumps for the 2009 Met Gala.
As good as maxi-length gold for the launch of her book
Kate: The Kate Moss Book in 2012.
Though Moss usually prefers neutrals, she’ll sometimes venture into more colorful territory—like this studded Louis Vuitton swing dress that she paired with towering heels.
Back with some edge for the British Fashion Awards, Moss dazzled in a leather mini dress and white coat.
Statement prints, outerwear, and shoes for Louis Vuitton’s fall 2015 show in Paris.
Moss defined the “simple chic” look in her heyday that this tiny shift dress and strappy heel pairing perfectly personified.
Moss looked like a vintage Hollywood star for the 2016 Fashion Awards in loose curls, a black dress, and a glittering top coat.
Moss kept things uncomplicated in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress for the 2018 Met Gala.
Moss returned with a new take on her infamous “naked” dress for the 2019 Fashion Media Awards.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Sheer, but make it Studio 54. Moss dazzled in a dreamy see-through dress and disco heels for the 2023
Albie Awards. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
At the 2023 Fashion Awards, Moss looked etheral in dreamy black maxi skirt, complete with a side slit, and smudged eyeliner.
This article was originally published on
Oct. 31, 2019