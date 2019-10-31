A History of Kate Moss’s Indelible Personal Style

Kate Moss, a teen from Surrey, became Kate Moss, the supermodel, in the early ’90s when minimalism ruled the runways. Besides hanging out with Naomi Campbell, dressing down to her skivvies for Calvin Klein, or strolling catwalks in London for Vivienne Westwood and John Galliano (sometimes even with a popsicle), Moss quickly made a name for herself as a style icon in her own right. Her sheer camisoles and thigh-grazing skirts have increasingly given way to skin-tight black skinny jeans and graphic tees as the super has (admittedly if imperceptibly) aged. Yet Moss, who’s been featured on the cover of W more than 20 times, has never shied from making a fashion statement. She is still a fan of everything from floor-length gowns to bohemian furs to silky pajamas and, yes, that infamous sheer “naked” dress she championed back in the ‘90s. Take a look back at Moss’s style over the years, here.

1991 Getty Images Moss and Naomi Campbell caused quite the stylish scene at the London Fashion Week Designer Of The Year Awards in 1991.

1993 Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images This sheer naked dress that Moss slipped into for her 19th birthday is oh-so ‘90s.

1993 Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Moss might have not known that her slip dress was see-through at the time, but this 1993 “naked” look has since gone down in fashion history.

1994 Getty Images Airport chic in low-slung denim and a statement shoulder bag.

1994 Getty Images Twinning in leather with her then-boyfriend, Johnny Depp, for a 1994 screening of Banter.

1995 Getty Images No one could pull off ‘90s Calvin Klein quite like Moss.

1995 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images A vision in a sunflower yellow slip, topped off with a black shawl, for the 1995 CFDA Awards.

1997 Penske Media/Penske Media/Getty Images Moss looked draped for the heavens at the 1997 Met Gala in this Grecian Versace number.

1998 Getty Images Moss slipped into a velour duster and the perfect going out heels for a 1998 Vogue party in London.

1999 Getty Images Glistening in chainmail mini dresses with Naomi Campbell for a De Beers and Versace celebration.

2001 Getty Images This blunt, pixie cut proved to be one of Moss’ edgier hairstyles. Here, she paired it with a sheer skirt and simple white halter top for a New York Fashion Week event.

2001 Getty Images At the Cannes Film Festival, Moss brought her signature supermodel edge with a white fur and chunky statement heels.

2002 Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Seen here with the late Lee McQueen, Moss was doing cut-outs before they were cool.

2003 Getty Images Back to her long, ashy blonde locks for a 2003 Dazed and Confused exhibition in London.

2005 Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Putting her own spin on lingerie dressing at the 2005 CFDA Awards.

2007 Joel Ryan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Moss dipped into this sheer party dress for the opening of a fashion exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in 2007.

2009 Getty Images With a dapper Marc Jacobs on her arm, Moss looked like liquid perfection in this draped mini dress and statement pumps for the 2009 Met Gala.

2012 Getty Images As good as maxi-length gold for the launch of her book Kate: The Kate Moss Book in 2012.

2013 Getty Images Though Moss usually prefers neutrals, she’ll sometimes venture into more colorful territory—like this studded Louis Vuitton swing dress that she paired with towering heels.

2013 Getty Images Back with some edge for the British Fashion Awards, Moss dazzled in a leather mini dress and white coat.

2015 Getty Images Statement prints, outerwear, and shoes for Louis Vuitton’s fall 2015 show in Paris.

2015 Getty Images Moss defined the “simple chic” look in her heyday that this tiny shift dress and strappy heel pairing perfectly personified.

2016 Getty Images Moss looked like a vintage Hollywood star for the 2016 Fashion Awards in loose curls, a black dress, and a glittering top coat.

2018 Getty Images Moss kept things uncomplicated in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress for the 2018 Met Gala.

2019 Getty Images Moss returned with a new take on her infamous “naked” dress for the 2019 Fashion Media Awards.

2023 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Sheer, but make it Studio 54. Moss dazzled in a dreamy see-through dress and disco heels for the 2023 Albie Awards.

2023 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2023 Fashion Awards, Moss looked etheral in dreamy black maxi skirt, complete with a side slit, and smudged eyeliner.