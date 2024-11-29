14 Advent Calendars That Are Actually Worth It

With the holiday season in full swing, advent calendar season is officially upon us. What began as a simple Cadbury chocolate-a-day countdown until Christmas now offers the likes of everything from 24 bacon-wrapped dog treats to twelve nights of sex toys (which begs the question, how many vibrators is too many vibrators?). And it makes sense, right? Who doesn’t love waking up each morning in December to a special little treat tucked in a beautifully wrapped teeny tiny drawer? Traditions are nice and holidays are fun! But before committing to a pantry full of hot sauces or two dozen candles you can’t stand the smell of, consider turning to our foolproof list of advent calendars that won’t just leave you with extra stuff to ditch in the new year. Ahead, fourteen advent calendars that offer a bang for your buck and are jam-packed with little surprises.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2024 Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2024 $560 Sephora See on Sephora Featuring a mix of travel and full-size products, as well as a mix of all-time favorites and new formulas, Sturm’s cult-favorite skincare brand’s advent sells out almost every year. The price tag might seem steep, but for 24 truly transformative products, it’s more than worth it. And yes, the glow drops are in there.

Augustinus Bader The 12 Days of Bader Augustinus Bader The 12 Days of Bader $585 See on Augustinus Bader This year marks the luxury skincare line’s first dabble into the advent world—and it’s not playing around. Featuring favorites like The Rich Cream and The Retinol Serum, the 12-product collection will give your holiday season that extra boost of TFC8.

Bonne Maman Jam 24-Day Advent Calendar Bonne Maman Jam 24-Day Advent Calendar $45 See on MoMA Design Store Honestly what sounds more fun than trying a different flavor jam on your toast every morning in December? Also, the teeny-tiny glass jars are an adorable keepsake.

Crate & Barrel 2 Days Popcorn Advent Calendar Crate & Barrel 12 Days Popcorn Advent Calendar $29.95 See on Crate&Barrel Behind on the year’s best movies? Skip the holiday parties and spend December prepping for awards season with 12 nights of popcorn.

Davines Advent Calendar Davines Advent Calendar $163 See on Davines Davines is beloved for its sustainable haircare products that actually work. Its advent together brings twelve cult faves together to provide you with a month of great holiday hair days.

Manicurist Paris Let it Glow Advent Calendar Manicurist Paris Let it Glow Advent Calendar $139 See on Manicurist Although Manicurist is known as the minimalist of nail polish brands, its countdown calendar does not skimp. With 24 full-size products, the vegan and cruelty-free range will make for that perfect, “quiet luxury” manicure.

Marissa Zappas Advent Calendar Marissa Zappas Advent Calendar $100 See on Marissa Zappas Find your perfect fragrance by testing out every offering in the New York perfumer’s beloved range.

Molly J. Advent Calendar Molly J. Advent Calendar $75 See on Molly J. Home-for-holidays stress is inevitable, so why not be prepared? Molly J’s 25 handmade gummies are equipped with the power to help you stay “chill” when your mother-in-law says that one thing that always triggers you.

MoMA Super NYC Chocolate 24-Day Advent Calendar MoMA Super NYC Chocolate 24-Day Advent Calendar $45 See on MoMA Design Store Leave it to MoMA to give the classic advent calendar a fresh kick. This Big Apple-themed edition is merry, bright, and packed with French chocolates.

The New Yorker Advent Calendar The New Yorker Puzzle Advent Calendar $195 New York Puzzle Company See on New York Puzzle Company Stop your doom-scrolling and dip into a puzzle a day.

Onyx Coffee 2024 Advent Calendar Onyx Coffee 2024 Advent Calendar $189 Food52 See on Onyx Coffee Okay, let’s start with this gorgeous accordion shape! Java lovers are buzzin’ over Onyx’s 24 days of great coffee, with each day offering enough beans for a full pot of coffee. Also, when you think of it as 24 fewer visits to your local coffee shop this month, the price seems much more reasonable.

Pacas Sock Advent Calendar Pacas Sock Advent Calendar $160 See on Pacas Lean into the cozy with twelve pairs of the brand’s buttery soft socks made from alpaca fiber.

Papier 24 Doors of Desk Delights Papier 24 Doors of Desk Delights $140 See on Papier To the stationery, to-do-list-loving enthusiast, this one's for you. Offering the brand’s best pens, stickers, notebooks, and pads, consider this your gateway to an organized 2025.