BEAUTY

The Best Beauty Launches of May

Hunter Schafer photographed for W magazine by Richard Burbridge
Hunter Schafer photographed for W magazine by Richard Burbridge. Makeup by James Kaliardos. Hair by Ward.

With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products we’d recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

If you buy one lipstick summer, try Sunnies Face’s Baked shade. This deep terracotta peach is sophisticated and universally flattering. Just launched in the U.S., the lip color has an believably silky finish and feel, going on light and powdery but still staying soft and hydrated. It’s also gaining a cult-like following with notable visages (Olivia Wilde, Alexa Demie, Tessa Thompson, and Elsa Hosk) as well as some of the most revered makeup artists (Pati Dubroff and Lottie) as fans.

Integrating an LED light treatment into your at-home skincare routine is beyond a doubt one of the most effective steps you can take to optimize your regimen. This month, Shani Darden, the respected dermatologist-trained aesthetician often responsible for Kristen Stewart and Anya Taylor-Joy’s glowing skin, has created a new and improved at-home LED mask to help the skin and a separate mask attachment for the neck. The device uses simultaneous red and infrared light to assist in boosting collagen, which in turn smooths lines and wrinkles. The blue and red light helps to clear out acne and inflammation, featuring a high output of 237 LEDs in ten-minute timed doses.

A new and advanced eight-treatment device in one, the Theraface not only provides targeted stress relief for the face muscles, but the unique microcurrent feature is one of the most advanced on the market. For this standout aspect alone, the device is deserving of your attention. Aside from the facial muscle and headache relief provided, double-certified dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano is a proponent of the advanced microcurrent benefits. “The microcurrent attachment on Theraface Pro was designed so the two nodes between which the electric current travels are smaller than many other devices on the market,” she says. “So they hug the curvature of the cheekbones, chin, and brow bone to create a noticeable lift.”

The best saffron face oil on the market, hands down. Twenty-four exquisite herbs, fruits, and oils come together in this ultra-healing face oil created by wellness and beauty expert Shiva Rose. The medley’s hero ingredient is the saffron plant, which works to brighten the complexion. Licorice root and sandalwood are also in the brew to help even out skin tone, along with blue lotus, which supports skin elasticity as well as proper cell regeneration. The oil feels decadent and lush, boasting only certified clean and organic ingredients. You just might skip your foundation more often after starting to use this product.

Chanel’s understated yet cool, confident femininity is embodied in its latest eau de parfum launch. The scent was inspired, of course, by the city that forever changed the life of Gabrielle Chanel: Paris. Lemon and tangerine notes bring a clean aroma onto the skin, but in true Chanel fashion, there is a Damask rose middle note to gracefully tie in the timeless scent of luxury. Hints of pink pepper and patchouli notes appear ever so slightly to give the playfulness some edge.

Here’s something decadent you can reward yourself with this summer—Tom Ford’s new, luxurious, sultry summer body oil, which comes with flecks of gold that glisten sublimely on the skin. Healing jojoba and olive fruit oils are the beautiful emollients in the amber medley that help retain skin’s moisture and glow. You can add your own personal scent to the lightly fragranced Soleil Brûlant oil, too.

A sheer bronze tint that gives your face a natural, sun-kissed glow. The brand’s namesake founder, Sylvie Chantecaille, developed a nourishing, buildable, silky crème gelée that leaves the skin blurred and filtered, with botanical ingredients such as tamarind extract—the natural plant iteration of hyaluronic acid—soothing mondo grass extract, and Matrixial 3000 Peptides that help optimize collagen function and elasticity.

With the help of quinoa seed extract, vitamin C, and probiotics, Westman Atelier’s newest skincare powder launch aims to smooth out your pores, minimize excess shine, and boost your makeup game. The distinct fusion also helps protect skin against the effects of blue light exposure and environmental stressors. This product is to be worn as the final step in your makeup routine, over your foundation.

A beautiful metallic olive color that gives an alluring, multidimensional tint, flattering for all eye colors. You don’t necessarily need eyeliner if you’re looking for a simplified lid look when applying this shade. It dries swiftly after application and if you do decide to use it as a smokey eye lid base, there’s minimal tweaking on the crease line. Once perfected and blended, it stays on continuously.

A foolproof highlighter that gives optimal skin glow. Reissued in limited release, this iconic Highlighter + Balm Duo is a summer must-have for dewy, sexy, and flawless radiance. To be worn bare or under foundation, the two-sided highlighter features a prismatic, easy-to-apply highlighter. The opposite end provides a moisturizing gel-based balm infused with argan oil and hyaluronic acid to bring your skin to next-level radiance.

Tilbury’s most recent cream-formulated bronzer sits impeccably well over your foundation, blending cleanly and pristinely. Recently worn by Kate Moss, Blake Lively, Phoebe Dynevor, and Lizzo at this year’s Met Gala, the best way to describe this bronzer’s most worthy attribute is that it seamlessly finishes onto the skin, giving your complexion a natural, creamy glow—with the hydrating powers of hyaluronic acid and provitamin D3.

How amazing will it be to go to the beach this summer and focus on your tan instead of taming your frizzy hair? Using a breakthrough micro-emulsion spray powered by lipopeptides that target damaged strands, this hair treatment blocks humidity with extraordinary frizz control for up to 72 hours. The brand’s patented alpha keratin 60ku formulation keeps your summer hair sleek, soft, and in place; it’s also alcohol-free and provides up to 450 degrees of protection.

Time-honored Japanese skin rituals state that scrubbing is one of the most effective ways of purifying your body and stimulating energy flow. This exfoliating rice powder and hydrating hemp extract scrub harmonizes inner balance and restores your skin’s vitality—leaving a thin, soothing layer of nourishing oils. The company’s philosophy is to incorporate ancient formulas with natural ingredients close to nature.

For something so subtle, this pencil lends immense impact to your eye makeup—for a variety of reasons. First, it brightens the eye; second, it makes the eye look (whether smokey or simple or much more substantial,) streamlined and clean. This product also beautifully minimizes any residual shadow or eyeliner smudge; there’s even ginseng infused in the pencil composition to help energize the lash line area and nurture the lower lashes. It goes without saying that you absolutely need this eye pencil to perfect your look this summer.

No matter what your makeup direction this summer, we advise you to be playful and confident. This is a gorgeous, dreamy blue eye crayon from Halsey’s makeup line—it suits brown (and blue and green) eyes delightfully. This product is waterproof, sweatproof, and only requires one swipe—which we loved, loved, loved.