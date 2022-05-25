The Best Beauty Launches of May

A new and advanced eight-treatment device in one, the Theraface not only provides targeted stress relief for the face muscles, but the unique microcurrent feature is one of the most advanced on the market. For this standout aspect alone, the device is deserving of your attention. Aside from the facial muscle and headache relief provided, double-certified dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano is a proponent of the advanced microcurrent benefits. “The microcurrent attachment on Theraface Pro was designed so the two nodes between which the electric current travels are smaller than many other devices on the market,” she says. “So they hug the curvature of the cheekbones, chin, and brow bone to create a noticeable lift.”