The Best Blushes For Every Skin Tone and Type

Blush can be a truly transformative product—whether you’re going for fully contoured cheekbones or just need to add a little extra warmth to your face, a few dots of cream or swipes of powder can make all the difference. There are infinite ways to wear it, depending on what feature you want to emphasize. (This TikTok by Megan Lavallie is an excellent breakdown of how pigment placement affects your overall look). Finding the right shade and texture for your skin tone and needs can be a matter of trial and error, so we’ve rounded up the best powders, creams, and everything in between to make your search a little easier. From a contemporary classic by Pat McGrath to TikTok’s trendiest oil tint, here are 12 standout products we’re loving right now.

For All Skin Tones

This innovative product from Italian brand Espressoh goes on sheer, then transforms to your perfect pink based on your skin’s tone and pH. It also contains caffeine for a dose of hydration.

For Sensitive Skin

These blushes have made countless W roundups for good reason—they’re foolproof, buildable and designed to be sensitive skin safe with soothing aloe vera and green tea.

For Hot Summer Days

Saie’s sheer, water-based gel blushes are perfect for warmer weather, when you don’t want to feel like you’ve got anything on your face.

The Highest-Impact Pigment

Pat McGrath’s newest release promises the color payoff you’d expect from the legendary makeup artist's products, in nine bold shades.

The One That Works on Everyone

No best-of list is complete without this Nars cult classic. This shimmery, peachy pink is famous for being widely flattering, and not only comes in the classic powder, but cream and liquid forms as well.

The Best For Oily Skin

This matte cream blush from Lys offers full coverage while tending to skin concerns with Kaolin Clay, Avocado Oil and Vitamin E.

The Best For Travel

This chic multi-use cream stick from Gucci Westman’s brand is as elegant as it is easy to use. The perfect thing to keep in your purse or travel kit.

The One That Doubles as Skincare

Steadily trending on TikTok and with a cosign from Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy, Youthforia’s color-changing blush oil (another pH-based product) promises better skin over time, just in case you’re the kind of person who forgets to take it off after a long day.

The Easiest Application

Merit’s balmy blush works just as well when swiped on bare skin as it does on a full face.

For All-Day, All-Night Wear

This blush from Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is one of the most long-lasting liquid formulas we’ve tried.

For a Dewy Glow

Don’t be deterred by the “slime” name and initial texture—this collagen-infused blush from Freck beauty goes on sheer and dries down quickly, offering a low maintenance glow for hours.

For the Best of Both Worlds

This cream and powder blush duo from makeup artist Patrick Ta promises high pigment payoff whether used alone or together.