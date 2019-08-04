Euphoria's 10 Boldest Beauty Looks

Dubbed “sad clown" makeup by Davy—and the internet—Rue’s shimmering under-eye makeup is a recurring theme, challenging the notion of how addicts are depicted on screen.
Dreamy, technicolor makeup has been Jules’ calling card all season: from minimalist clouds to neon liner she is the most experimental on the show, but this painterly approach is some of Davy's finest work.
As Alabama Whitman from True Romance, Cassie departs from her typical look of softly touseled waves, sultry shadow, and pink lips in lieu of a glittery aqua eye and red-orange lip.
Maddie’s laser-precise eyeliner is think-piece worthy in and of itself, but this cotton candy shadow accented with rhinestones is the perfect blend of bitter and sweet.
Jules makeup prominently features bright pops of pink throughout Season 1, but her almost red-rimmed eyes, black accents and magenta extensions in Episode 7 veer away from the softer tones earlier on.
Upside down crosses, blood-red eyes, and boldly lined lips make Kat’s take on the vengeful spree killer come to life.
While Iris "Easy" Steensma may seem like a questionable costume, there is no denying the impact of Maddie’s glitter-encrusted eyes and a glossy red lip, not to mention the parallels between the two characters.
While Kat’s neon green shadow gets a lot of attention, her grungey purple lipstick, brown shadow and Ghost World-inspired hair shouldn’t be overlooked.
Doing Claire Danes justice, Jules’ graphic, gilded eye with hand-applied foil and rose gold accents elevate her angelic costume to new heights.
Bringing some levity to Episode 6, zoom in to see Maude Apatow’s’s colorful nails inspired by the painter.