Temperatures don’t appear to be dropping any time soon, but luckily Instagram continued to provide all the warm-weather beauty inspiration you need. Hailey Bieber and Yara Shahidi made strong cases for bare faces while Samile Bermannelli and Cara Delevingne offered up two versions of the sleek summer top knot. Euphoria cast members Zendaya and Barbie Ferreira also showed that less is more; Zendaya looking luminous in the sun and Ferreira dressing up a simple liner with a smudge of duo-chrome shadow in her inner corners. Reverse ombré popped up again, this time on Rico Nasty who offered up a lilac and teal take, who earlier made a strong case that orange eyeshadow is the new black . Speaking of, Diane Guerrero and Laverne Cox both channeled Hollywood glamour at the actual Orange Is the New Black Season 7 premiere, with Cox wearing an updo worthy of Brigitte Bardot . From Jorja Smith’s pink coffin nails to Shanina Shaik ’s glossy do, see more of the week’s best beauty looks, here.