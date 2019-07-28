Best of Beauty

Zendaya’s Golden Glow, Barbie Ferreira’s Holographic Shadow and More of the Best Instagram Beauty Moments of the Week

Temperatures don’t appear to be dropping any time soon, but luckily Instagram continued to provide all the warm-weather beauty inspiration you need. Hailey Bieber and Yara Shahidi made strong cases for bare faces while Samile Bermannelli and Cara Delevingne offered up two versions of the sleek summer top knot. Euphoria cast members Zendaya and Barbie Ferreira also showed that less is more; Zendaya looking luminous in the sun and Ferreira dressing up a simple liner with a smudge of duo-chrome shadow in her inner corners. Reverse ombré popped up again, this time on Rico Nasty who offered up a lilac and teal take, who earlier made a strong case that orange eyeshadow is the new black. Speaking of, Diane Guerrero and Laverne Cox both channeled Hollywood glamour at the actual Orange Is the New Black Season 7 premiere, with Cox wearing an updo worthy of Brigitte Bardot. From Jorja Smith’s pink coffin nails to Shanina Shaik’s glossy do, see more of the week’s best beauty looks, here.
Zendaya was glowing at gold hour. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Barbie Ferreira paired holographic shadow with winged liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Hailey Bieber looked fresh-faced on a farm. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Rico Nasty matched her purple shadow to her violet and turquoise locks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Jorja Smith wore shimmery shadow and long pink nails. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Cara Delvingne paired a cat eye with a sleek top knot. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Laverne Cox channeled Brigitte Bardot. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Samile Bermannelli sported a slick bun in Paris. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Olivia Munn wore muted taupes all over. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Yara Shahidi beat the heat with minimal makeup. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Shaninia Shaik showed off a fresh blowout. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Diane Guerrero was pretty in pink. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

