Makeup feels especially personal when it’s used as a tool for creative play. Even something as simple as blush can become a moment to explore your mood and create a look that feels as full of life as you are. It’s no wonder the latest trend taking over our TikTok and Instagram feeds is multitasking blush—perfect for cheeks, eyes, and lips. These multiuse blushes offer a glowy boost with just one swipe. Whether it’s a quick dab on your lips or a few dots on the cheeks, you’ll catch a glimpse of yourself and think, “I’m glowing in a way that feels good.”

From luminous cream blushes that can double as eyeshadows to hydrating liquid formulas that work as lip tints, there’s endless room to play in this popular category. And with ingredients that nourish and care for your skin, these blushes do more than just look good. Keep scrolling to explore the multiuse blushes we’re loving and where to find them.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder $25 See on Danessa Myricks Beauty When it comes to makeup created by Danessa Myricks, you can count on two things: color options that flatter a rainbow of complexions and skin types, and formulas packed with nourishing, good-for-your-skin ingredients. This buildable, balm-to-powder blush delivers a vibrant matte finish that can be applied to the lips and cheeks, and utilizes the science of Upsalite—a magnesium carbonate powder that balances sebum production and sweat while maintaining skin hydration.

Mango People Mango Cream Blush and Lip Multistick Mango People Mango Cream Blush and Lip Multistick $27 See on Sephora Rooted in South Asian care rituals and the wisdom of ayurvedic herbs, this hydrating balm is a gentle touch for the multitasking beauty lover. It glides across the eyelids, lips, and cheeks, giving you a moisturizing, soft glow. The nourishing formula blends ingredients like mango butter, ashwagandha, brahmi, cherry extract, and triphala (a mix of dried amla, bibhitaki, and haritaki) to provide a truly refreshing skin experience.

Rituel de Fille Inner Glow Crème Pigment Rituel de Fille Inner Glow Crème Pigment $32 See on Rituel de Fille Words like enchanting, mystical, and dreamy come to mind when diving into the Rituel de Fille collection—and the brand’s multifunctional blushes are no exception. These blushes deliver a dewy finish with a hint of shimmer, and they come in shades perfect for use as cream eyeshadow, blush, or lipstick. Plus, the compact design makes for easy application on the go.

Pat McGrath Labs Divine Cream Blush Legendary Glow Color Balm Pat McGrath Labs Divine Cream Blush Legendary Glow Color Balm $29 See on Pat McGrath Labs Beauty enthusiasts know Pat McGrath’s products are in a league of their own. The legendary makeup artist brings her signature attention to detail and chic glamour to every aspect of her line, from formula to packaging. The glow-boosting blush stick glides on like butter, leaving a luminous finish. It’s great for adding a pop of color to the cheeks, giving a sun-kissed glow to the face and nose bridge, or pressing onto the lips for a subtle flush.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain $24 See on Sephora When it comes to multipurpose blushes, Milk has been a standout for years. This long-lasting lip-and-cheek stain features a hydrating, bouncy jelly texture that gently glides on, offering a buildable wash of watercolor that lasts all day. Infused with vegan collagen to firm, aloe to soothe, and seawater to hydrate and cool, it leaves a refreshed finish.

Ere Perez Carrot Colour Pot Ere Perez Carrot Colour Pot $31 See on Credo Beauty A little goes a long way with the Ere Perez Carrot Colour Pot. Infused with antioxidant-rich carrots, this creamy blush leaves the skin soft, hydrated, and glowing. Its versatile formula can be used on your lips, cheeks, and eyes, making it a simple yet powerful addition to any beauty stash. Another standout of the brand is its deep connection to nature, reflected in its commitment to eco-conscious products that nourish the skin while minimizing environmental impact.

Rhode Pocket Blush Rhode Pocket Blush $24 Rhode See on Rhode Since its debut in 2024, Rhode’s pocket blush has become a social media favorite. Its compact size makes it the ideal beauty addition for life on the go, offering a gentle, buildable glow for both cheeks and lips (just avoid the eyes). The shade range includes yummy options like “spicy marg” (a warm coral-orange) that melts into the skin, thanks to soothing peptides and tamanu oil. While the formula can be a bit matte on bare lips, a quick swipe of lip balm before applying the color takes care of any dryness.

Ami Colé Desert Date Cream Multistick Ami Colé Desert Date Cream Multistick $22 See on Sephora If you’re into bold, colorful looks but still love a formula that works for subtle glam, Ami Colé has you covered. The jumbo multiuse stick comes in five shades (ranging from pinks and reds to a brownish-mauve) and offers a matte finish that won’t dry out your skin, thanks to nourishing ingredients like baobab seed oil, hibiscus extract, and desert date oil.

MAC Glow Play Cushiony Blush MAC Glow Play Cushiony Blush $34 See on Ulta This MAC blush is a must-have in so many beauty professionals’ kits for a reason. Its squishy, putty-like texture is fun to apply, blurs the look of pores, and offers sheer, buildable coverage that works perfectly on both cheeks and lips.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Cheek Tint Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Cheek Tint $39 See on Armani Beauty Armani Beauty’s hydrating liquid cheek tint, powered by the brand’s proprietary Micro-fil technology, melts effortlessly into the skin—no patchiness in sight. The buildable formula lets you go from a soft pop of color to full-on glam with ease.

Revolution Beauty Jelly Blush Stick Lip and Cheek Stain Revolution Beauty Jelly Blush Stick Lip and Cheek Stain $8 See on Ulta Jelly blushes are having a moment, and we’re here for it. This long-lasting lip-and-cheek stain is packed with hydrating goodies like hyaluronic acid, aloe, and watermelon extract. It’s a solid no-fuss option for a sheer, buildable flush of color on your lips and cheeks.

Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics VividLuxe Creme Blush Stick Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics VividLuxe Creme Blush Stick $48 See on Neiman Marcus With one-swipe, this blush and lip color glides on effortlessly, adding a burst of color and a natural glow. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid, rejuvenating ceramides, and peptides.

Basma The Cream Blush Basma The Cream Blush $28 See on Sephora How cute is the hot-pink chrome packaging?! Packed with avocado oil and aloe vera extract, this creamy blush and lip tint melts into the skin. The six buildable shades effortlessly go from sheer to bold, all with a lightweight, non-sticky feel.

NARS The Multiple Cream Blush, Lip, and Eye Stick NARS The Multiple Cream Blush, Lip, and Eye Stick $39 See on Ulta NARS “Orgasm” blush has been a cult classic for over 20 years, and now the iconic peachy-pink shade is available in a multistick for lips, cheeks, and eyes. It blends easily, provides long-lasting wear, and delivers a shimmery matte flush with gold sparkles.