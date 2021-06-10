The Best Eyebrow Gels, Powders and Pencils on the Market

Though often overlooked as part of an everyday makeup routine, brows have an undeniable ability to frame the face. With infinite tutorials out there and tons of innovative new products on the market, there’s never been a better time to update the most underrated tool in your makeup bag: your brow pencil, gel, wax, balm or powder. Whether you’re naturally blessed with a full set that just needs a little taming, struggling with the aftermath from overzealous over plucking, or looking to do a bold, filled-in look, there’s something just for you. From the lightest of clear gel from Espressoh (an Italian brand with low-key products we’re loving right now) to a full-coverage classic from Anastasia Beverly Hills, here are the seven best products to shape your best brows ever.

The Best Overall

This workable pomade from Anastasia Beverly Hills is loved by professional and amateur makeup artists alike for its ability to sculpt, shape, and fill in even the scantest brows.

The Best Clear Gel

Espressoh’s lightweight gel dries down matte, perfect for holding every hair in place, even on hot summer days.

The Best Pomade

Glossier’s Boy Brow has been a beloved product since its launch for good reason. The lightweight tinted wax formula offers a soft hold and a not-too-intense wash of pigment.

The Best Fiber Gel

Sparse brows? Don’t worry—this gel from Milk Makeup is packed with hollow fibers to give your brows a natural-looking boost while adding a little extra color.

The Best Pencil

The precision tip and built-in brush on this pencil fills and tames brows, while the hidden sponge highlighter offers a little help with contouring.

The Best Waterproof

Looking for a classic pencil and brush combo that won’t budge even after a dip in the pool? This cult favorite from Benefit always does the job.

The Best Powder

It’s no mistake that Anastasia Beverly Hills makes a second appearance on this list—their powder duo will give you the fluffy, natural brows of your dreams in 11 inclusive shades.