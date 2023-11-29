8 Outstanding Eye Creams That Launched in 2023

This year was one for the ages in terms of eye cream and eye serum launches. The beauty industry notoriously releases new goods at a breakneck pace—but we’ve culled eight of the best from 2023 to simplify things for you. These products—which boast potent blends of active ingredients paired with science-backed technology—are not part of some push created by an executive who needs to up their bottom line before the end of 2023, either. As the chilly winter air threatens to dry out your skin, why not try (and perhaps become a loyal devotee of) these new firming, hydrating, and replenishing eye creams and serums? Here are the top selections we fell in love with this year.

SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Advanced Eye Cream $119 See on Dermstore Even after the most exhausting all-nighters or draining plane rides, we feel confident this rich eye cream is hard at work. SkinCeutical’s most recent debut does a phenomenal job of bringing vibrancy and smoothness; one only needs to apply it once a day (in the evening is preferred). The dense but smooth consistency sits on the skin without any heaviness and provides exceptional hydration for 24 hours.

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Cream $300 See on Net-a-porter If you want firm, hydrated eyes and a formulation that combats dark spots and hyperpigmentation, this is an excellent choice to consider. The hero ingredient, arbutin (which is sourced from the bearberry plant), is known as “nature’s hydroquinone,” reducing spots in the eye area as well as future hyperpigmentation by inhibiting melanin production.

Chanel Sublimage La Crème Yeux $290 See on Chanel This is one of those formulations that can turn back the clock without injections or going under the knife. With each use, the eyes become radiant and look more rested, thanks to vanilla planifolia—a botanical ingredient that yields impressive smoothness.

U Beauty The Return Eye Concentrate $148 See on U Beauty As for as we’re concerned, the restorative benefits of this eye cream are unrivaled. With consistent use, the eyes appear firmer, brighter, and so hydrated—no wrinkles in sight. That’s thanks to a system with specialized lipid nano peptides, which delivers tissue-restorative bioactives to help hydrate, reduce inflammation, and ensure a strong and healthy skin barrier.

Chantecaille Bio Lifting Eye Cream $230 See on Saks Fifth Avenue This product is excellent for those who need long-lasting plumpness around the eyes. Chantecaille’s proprietary blend of tetrapeptides, a new botanically formulated sugar composition, and hyaluronic acid help keep the whole eye area smooth—as though you took a weeklong nap.

Bioeffect EGF Eye Serum $95 See on Revolve When it comes to eye creams containing epidermal growth factors, this is one of the superior choices. It uses a high concentration of Barley EGF, which over time (about a month to see results) yields not only long-term skin barrier protection, but also reduces eye-area wrinkles while promoting collagen and elastin production.

BL+ Eye Cream $165 See on Blue Lagoon Skincare Blue Lagoon’s newest launch uses gentle resurfacing to brighten the eye area and keep the skin supple. It’s infused with nutrient-dense Icelandic seawater, bakuchiol, ceramides, and niacinamide to gently brighten the eye area. The creamy texture glides easily on the skin and works well under makeup, too.