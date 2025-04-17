The 12 Best Eye Creams and Masks in Skincare Right Now

Few items of skincare feel truly essential—beyond sunscreen, a retinoid, and a serum or moisturizer, the right eye product is certainly up there. Who doesn’t hope for a solution to dark circles and crow’s-feet? And while eye creams, serums, patches, and masks have always promised to hydrate and turn back time, the releases of the moment are implying more immediate results. The latest and most innovative new launches are suggesting they can replace, or at least approximate, in-office injectable treatments. Think: ultra-targeted creams for the most sensitive of skin zones, bio-engineered eye patches tackling a deflated inner tear trough, and hyperpigmentation-treating serums.

Below, find our favorite new and all-time-greatest soothing, depuffing, and fine line-dissolving eye skincare products.

Skinceuticals A.G.E Advanced Eye Cream $116 See on Dermstore Skinceuticals has long been considered a legit actor in a world of grand promises and marketing fluff. This rich eye cream zeros in on collagen production, pumping up glycation, and optimizing collagen integrity. It’s a go-to for all skin types (but especially those with sensitive and more mature skin) and for anyone seeking dermatologist-approved care. The brand released a new formula this spring.

Irene Forte Olive Eye Cream $190 See on Irene Forte Trying product after product has made my skin more sensitive than ever; Sicilian organic line Irene Forte’s olive oil eye cream is one of the few that both doesn’t irritate and has a visible impact. Packed with antioxidants plus Pro-vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid, and collagen-boosting aloe leaf juice, the cream is lush and nourishing.

Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill + Repair Eye Cream $64 See on Sephora The Fill + Repair Eye Cream is the just-released addition to Dr. Dennis Gross’s DermInfusions line—the branch of products promising in-office injectable results via at-home topicals. The goal is to restore moisture to and target crow’s-feet, the under eye, inner tear trough, elevens, bunny lines, and lids, smoothing wrinkles and brightening the entire area. It’s a steep ambition; that said, this targeted eye cream combines hyaluronic acid, barrier-strengthening ectoin, and copper peptides. It’s a strong formula if there ever was one.

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado $37 See on Bluemercury This is the perfect de-puffer, ideal for the morning after a Negroni-filled night out. Use this eye treatment for nourishment when your skin is dry and parched. The avocado oil and shea butter feels especially indulgent and hydrating.

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Eye Crème for Dark Circles $45 See on Sephora This is the ultimate dark circle and hyperpigmentation cream. It’s packed with vitamin C and is named for its brightening effect, a reference to the banana powder traditionally used on set by theatre and film makeup artists. An added bonus: it’s built for layering, so your concealer will rest easy on this even-ing eye cream.

Dior Capture Totale Hyalushot $90 See on Dior Dior’s new Hyalushot is a serum for all your eye woes, developed with barrier repair and hydration classics—i.e. a hyaluronic acid and peptide-based solution—and something only Dior can offer: the longoza, a rare Madagascar flower unique to the house, harvested from its own gardens on the island-nation. It’s the core ingredient in the Capture Totale line, nicknamed the “phoenix flower” for its regenerative properties.

Niod Fractionated Eye Contour Concentrate $70 See on Niod This is the serum to go for if you are looking for an assertive, no-holds-barred approach. After all, Niod is the big sister to The Ordinary. Where The Ordinary offers stripped-down, immediate fixes to specific skin issues, Niod uses biotech to target the long-term. The brand’s eye concentrate is packed with actives looking to smooth, soften, and reduce visible dark circles and unevenness. It’s a powerful formula for a multilevel approach.

Chanel No. 1 de Chanel Revitalizing Eye Serum $100 See on Macy's There’s something particularly glamorous about Chanel’s revitalizing eye serum, encased in a deep red tube and full of calming red camellia extract, camellia yeast extract, and a 3-D eye complex. The serum works to lessen dark circles and tension marks while thickening your brows. Our favorite part may be the cooling applicator, which functions as a massager to soothe and brighten.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches $24 See on Sephora The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask has been a viral cult hit since its launch. Now, meet the Jet Lag Eye Patches, a set of plumping, moisturizing hydrogel under-eye masks filled with soothing niacinamide, cucumber extract, and panthenol. They’re ideal for before an event or—as the name implies—mid or post dehydrating flight.

Aman x 111Skin Nourishing Gold Algae Eye Mask $110 See on Aman 111Skin is arguably the gold standard of face and eye masks, and their collaboration with Aman skincare is just what you would expect: packed with antioxidants and amino acids, clinically tested, and utterly luxurious. Marine ingredients (the namesake algae) have added anti-inflammatory effects.

Three Ships Off Duty Sea Algae + Bio-Peptide Eye Masks $32 See on Amazon This one is for your nighttime routine. Packed with eco-safe peptides and sea algae, Three Ships’s eye masks firm the under eye then gently dissolve in hot water. You can integrate these into your routine with no guilt; they’re a skincare win-win.