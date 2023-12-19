13 Outstanding Eye Shadows, Liners & Palettes That Launched in 2023

This past year was a colossal one in terms of new eye makeup launches. Earthy browns reemerged from the ’90s, with Latte Makeup looks all over red carpets, while the smoky eye look was revamped for 2023 with exquisite layered metallics. Aside from these trends, beauty shoppers were opting for higher-quality, more expensive pigments—despite a dipping economy. There was a wide range of timeless, high-caliber releases this year, and we’ve assembled the best of them here. Consider this list a source of inspiration for your upcoming holiday and New Year’s Eve beauty looks, too.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Surfside Satin Kajal Liner $30 See on Victoria Beckham Beauty This is one of the most flattering blue eyeliners to ever debut, as far as we’re concerned. It’s also proof that a color liner can be chic, edgy, and elegant all at once; it’s stunning when smudged on the lids for a nighttime look. The pencil’s formulation is silky-smooth (note: you might have to sharpen it more frequently—but that’s because satin finish is a higher-quality eyeliner that lasts and is easier to play with).

Pat McGrath Mothership XI Sunlit Seduction Eye Shadow Palette $128 See on Sephora We will keep buying this collection each time we run out for the rest of our lives. Mesmerizing plums, pinks, and burgundies are included in this magnificent eye shadow collection. It is a forever must-have. McGrath’s highest-quality pigments last up to 24 hours—another major advantage.

Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara $19 See on Sephora This one-and-done mascara deserves a standing ovation. We can’t say enough good things about the product, which creates voluptuous, full lashes and lasts beautifully (through the worst humidity, too).

Chantecaille Radiant Gold Eye Shimmer $68 See on Bluemercury This product is on the pricier side, but the overall effect when applied is absolutely beautiful. Elegant gold sparkles merge with subtle pink tones that give the eye area just the right amount of glow.

Sisley Mystic Gold Phyto-Khol Star Waterproof Eyeliner $66 See on Sephora Sisley makeup artist Robin Black told me to put this eyeliner on the inner corners of the eyes and to pair it with khakis, ambers, and browns. The result? Something extraordinary—and she was right on the money. This liner adds a beautiful, subtle gold glitter for a hint of romantic glam.

Dior Beauty Eden Roc 5 Couleurs Couture Eye Shadow Palette $65 See on Dior You’ll be glad you packed this essential palette for all of your travels this year. Created by Dior’s Peter Philips, the palette’s whimsical blue is an ode to the French Riviera. The darker-brown hues, meanwhile, create a gorgeous smoky eye for later in the evening. The flattering neutral hues and dark browns are also superb complements.

Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in Midnight $36 See on Nordstrom This ingeniously formulated lid tint is proof you don’t need to continuously layer to create a sexy smoky eye. Although it’s a liquid tint, the consistency is super creamy, so it gives the appearance of a multidimensional matte. It also wears for up to 16 hours without any creasing whatsoever.

Pat McGrath Labs IntensifEYES Longwear Primer $32 See on Sephora Mother has done it again and created a sensational eye primer. Keep in mind that this new formulation is translucent, so it’s less of a matte and more aimed at keeping your eye shadow color vibrant—for up to 24 hours)—crease-free, and smudge-proof. It’s also excellent for anyone with oilier lids because the composition neutralizes the eyelid pre-shadow application.

Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Color Quad in Starlight Splendor $75 See on Saks Fifth Avenue Our favorite new eye palette to nail a sublime Latte Makeup look—it’s worth every penny. The combination of colors flatter all eye shades. You’ll notice the shadow’s consistency is smoother and more light reflective than its inexpensive counterparts; it also contains hydrating factors like argan oil and vitamin E.

Makeup by Mario Surreal Skin Awakening Concealer $29 See on Sephora This concealer deserves a standing ovation. Yes, there are about ten thousand of these on the market, but this finish in Makeup by Mario’s product is second to none. It covers flawlessly and is surprisingly weightless. You don’t even need to set powder afterwards.

Merit Beauty Solo Shadow in Midcentury $0 See on Sephora Here’s a flawless cream-to-powder that flatters brown and hazel eyes with simple elegance. You don’t need that much more—but you can layer this sheer pigment, too. If you’re opting for it on its own, apply the shadow on the lid and the lash line. Added bonus: it’s a great clean beauty option, especially for those with sensitive skin around the eyes. The formulation contains soothing chamomile and calendula.

Chanel Lumière Graphique Eye Shadow Palette $88 See on Chanel When you want to create a smoky eye like the pros do, here’s a quintessential tool. Use the fab diamond white to accentuate the brow bone and the Champagne bronze for center lid definition.