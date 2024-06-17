The 10 Best Men’s Fragrances for Summer

Scents have the remarkable power of etching memories deep into your brains’ pathways. A perfume can transport you back to a moment that may have long passed with just a whiff. Whether it’s the lingering fragrance of a first love or the comforting scent your grandmother wore each day, olfactory experiences weave connections within our minds, bodies, and hearts.

Every summer, mother nature invites us to revel in her seasonal beauty, offering an assortment of natural fragrances from plants and herb resins that find their way into some of the most captivating colognes on the market. The fragrance you choose for the season can become your treasured companion—if done beautifully. This is especially true when it comes to the men in our lives, whether they’re friends, boyfriends, husbands, fathers, or close confidants. This season, juicier (but not cloyingly sweet, thank goodness) notes are trending, like luscious Sicilian oranges and airy, citrus bergamots, complemented by deeper accords of amber, musks, and patchoulis for those who seek a more complex fragrance experience. Whether you’re honoring a loved one or indulging in self-care, explore our curated selection below of both classic and emerging colognes, each poised to create lasting impressions and beautiful memories. And gentlemen, please remember: one spritz is more than enough.

Louis Vuitton Afternoon Swim Fragrance $320 See on Louis Vuitton Summer has officially arrived, and so has Louis Vuitton’s luxurious, effervescent new fragrance—of which we simply cannot get enough. Afternoon Swim’s notes contain vibrant, fresh undertones with an invigorating touch of bergamot and ginger that make this not just a summer mainstay, but an all-year classic, hands down.

Creed Aventus Fragrance $495 See on Creed As with all fragrances from The House of Creed, Aventus is ever-so delicately crafted for those who savor the finer parts of life. The distinguished perfumer’s most acclaimed scent, Aventus stands out as one the top choices to consider. With an elegant aroma derived from notes of lemon, pink peppercorn, pineapple, and jasmine, this fragrance is super charming and had the most appeal in terms of sophistication.

Hermès H24 Herbes Vives Eau de Parfum $125 See on Hermès If we were to imagine what the perfect man would wear this summer, it’s easy to envision him choosing this energetic and undeniably masculine scent. It boasts a perfectly measured blend of herbal essences, including sorrel, hemp, and parsley, highlighted by a subtle hint of pear.

Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mirto di Panarea Eau de Toilette $161 See on Neiman Marcus This was so impressive on our nose, we had to take a second whiff (and then a third) because we loved it so much. This is the kind of fragrance you’d be tempted to sneak from your partner to enjoy all summer for yourself. The blend is beautifully creative, with notes of myrtle, basil, juniper, Italian lemon, and jasmine creating a refreshing energy overall.

Tom Ford Costa Azzurra Parfum $295 See on Sephora Tom Ford’s latest perfume is ideal for gifting—give it to the most confident man you know, one who’s impeccably dressed to the nines and always exudes an attractive savoir-faire. Costa Azzurra has a spellbinding blend of oakwood extract, cedar, and just the right touch of soft amber.

Jo Malone London Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense $160 See on Nordstrom This new scent is poised to be a classic—take our word for it. Fresh yet woodsy, Jo Malone’s new cologne bears an intoxicating fusion of cypress and grapevine, which smells almost like a fine layer of eucalyptus. An added side note: if it’s good enough for Tom Holland and Christian Bale, it’s good enough for any man we love.

Henry Rose Menace Eau de Parfum $120 See on Henry Rose An homage to the splendor and magnificence of the ocean, Henry Rose’s captivating scent is a stunning concoction of juicy lime heart, fragrant patchouli, cedarwood, and tangerine. As with all Henry Rose fragrances, this is EWG and Leaping Bunny certified.

Bulgari Pour Homme Eau de Parfum Spray $152 See on Macys Bulgari’s Pour Homme will surely be cherished by the nature enthusiast in your life. This is an excellent choice for a man who loves summer evening gatherings al fresco. Imbued with a refreshing blend of green and woody notes, the essence of darjeeling and black tea paired with subtle hints of white musk, ambrette, and ginger are divine.

By Kilian Blue Moon Ginger Dash Perfume $255 See on By Kilian We truly believe Blue Moon Ginger Dash was crafted for joy, with all the right flavors to celebrate. This fragrance gets its name from a famed party drink of the 1990s; the delightful aroma is imbued with ginger accord and vodka, enveloped in a cashmere-like soft white musk to add some warmth.