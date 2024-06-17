The 10 Best Men’s Fragrances for Summer

Images courtesy of Lous Vuitton, Bulgari, Tom Ford, Acqua di Parma, Jo Malone, and Kilian. Illustration and GIF by Ashley Peña.
Scents have the remarkable power of etching memories deep into your brains’ pathways. A perfume can transport you back to a moment that may have long passed with just a whiff. Whether it’s the lingering fragrance of a first love or the comforting scent your grandmother wore each day, olfactory experiences weave connections within our minds, bodies, and hearts.
Every summer, mother nature invites us to revel in her seasonal beauty, offering an assortment of natural fragrances from plants and herb resins that find their way into some of the most captivating colognes on the market. The fragrance you choose for the season can become your treasured companion—if done beautifully. This is especially true when it comes to the men in our lives, whether they’re friends, boyfriends, husbands, fathers, or close confidants. This season, juicier (but not cloyingly sweet, thank goodness) notes are trending, like luscious Sicilian oranges and airy, citrus bergamots, complemented by deeper accords of amber, musks, and patchoulis for those who seek a more complex fragrance experience. Whether you’re honoring a loved one or indulging in self-care, explore our curated selection below of both classic and emerging colognes, each poised to create lasting impressions and beautiful memories. And gentlemen, please remember: one spritz is more than enough.