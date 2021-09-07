BEAUTY

The Future of Fragrance is Genderless

by Amir La Sure
various bottles of unisex perfumes, presented in a collage

Of course, any fragrance can be for anyone of any gender. But not everyone wants to spritz themselves down with cloying, traditionally femine floral or the smoky, leathery blends our grandfathers used to wear. Things start to get interesting—and feel truly modern—in the androgynous in-betweens: where sweet meets woodsy and the heady aroma of flowers is tempered with the bite of fresh herbs. Here, our top six favorites that work for just about anybody.

Van Cleef & Arpels Bois Doré

This fragrance gives you the perfect blend of earthy, woodsy tones and soft vanilla accents that are sure to enchant any passer-by that happens to catch a whiff. Notes of pepper and amber linger long after application.

Van Cleef & ArpelsCollection Extraordinaire Bois Doré Eau De Parfum 75ml
$170
$155

Agonist Parfums The Infidels

This one is all about inspirint passionate temptation. It’s loaded with notes of bourbon vanilla, Lebanese cedarwood, and magnolia—you may be tempted to buy two bottles!

Agonist ParfumsThe Infidels Perfume Spray 50ml
$195

Regime des Fleurs Cacti

This is the ideal scent when you’re looking for a pick-me-up. Shimmering notes of shiso, black tea, and jasmine sambac promote a uniquely refreshing feel that can only be found in nature. Bonus: the 100ml size is an excellent travel size.

Regime des FleursCacti 100ml Perfume
$195

Jo Malone Red Roses Cologne

Don’t let the sweetly simple name fool you: The scent is layered with fresh mint and zesty lemon notes, which keeps it bright, light and herbaceous.

Jo MaloneRed Roses Cologne
$278.99
$146.99

Gucci Guilty

An iconic scent from an iconic fashion house. Notes of lavender and Amalfi lemon exude confidence, seductiveness and sophistication.

GucciGucci Guilty Cologne by Gucci Eau De Toilette Spray 1.7 oz
$271.99
$142.99

Frederic Malle The Superstitious

The concept behind this perfume is about expressing the subtle beauty of fabric and the way it lays on the body. With hints of rose oil, Egyptian jasmine, peach, amber, and frankincense, this heady mixture works well for both day and night.

FREDERIC MALLESuperstitious perfume 50 ml
$339