The 9 Best Hair Masks for Smooth, Shiny, Frizz-Free Locks

Winter is a season that’ll not only test your wardrobe, it could also be described as your hairdo’s worst nightmare. The cold, dry air; indoor heating pulsing through every room, and the urge to change up your coif’s color (only to regret it by February) can leave strands feeling lifeless. The latest hair products aim to protect, restore, and maintain your hair’s general vitality against brisk temperatures. Cold rinses and deep-conditioning treatments help, but the real magic lies in a few essential innovations.

Philip B, the veteran hairdresser whose products have been used on The Rolling Stones and Madonna, recommends “a silk pillowcase, which is an absolute game-changer. Not only does it reduce friction, static, and breakage, but it also helps preserve your beloved blow-dry and cuts down on frizz.” He also advises you “reset your hair after harsh winter months with a rejuvenating oil treatment, which restores moisture, prevents dehydration, and brings life back to even the most parched strands.”

But those aren’t the only options on the table for beautifully silky, nourished hair. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite products that smooth and provide shine for your winter locks, regardless of the elements.

There’s a lot to love about this mask of the moment—especially because it’s lightweight enough to use at the roots, while still delivering powerful nourishment from rare ingredients like Pataua oil, tsubaki seed oil, shiitake mushroom extract, and probiotic ferments. Leave it on for 30 minutes (or longer for maximum results), and your hair will be silky-soft without the usual buildup that deep conditioners tend to leave after day one.

Dandruff strikes hardest in winter, but this shampoo proved far and away the most effective for tackling pesky white flakes. Available in Extra Strength and Lite, both formulations harness targeted botanicals like tea tree, juniper, and sage to address dandruff at the root. The Lite formula relies on zinc omadine, while Extra Strength adds coal tar for more severe scalp issues. And yes, it’s $65, but when it comes to dandruff, only the most effective solution will do…And who wants flakes in the New Year?

As Prince wisely put it, “nothing compares to you,” and frankly, nothing compares to this shampoo when it comes to winter hydration (and it comes in a purple bottle, no less). The product gives your hair exactly what it needs during frigid temps, without stripping its natural oils, making it a hair essential.

We loved this mineral-rich, restorative detox. Perfect for addressing everyday hair stressors and product buildup, apply for just ten minutes and let the clay treatment works its magic. We think it’s ideal to incorporate into your self-care spa nights at home.

A go-to among those in the know, this ultra-softening hair mask features prickly pear oil, a highly reparative hero ingredient. Christophe Robin’s product excels at minimizing frizz, keeping hair color vibrant and leaving strands full and bouncy.

If you want to keep your winter highlights, this is a must-have. Doling out hydration, protection, and preserving shine and vibrancy, this sulfate-free formula locks in color while shielding strands from the drying effects of cold weather (and your flat iron).

To protect and serve, continuously. Launched earlier this year by hair maestro Chris McMillan, this superb heat protectant extends the life of your blowout, reducing the need for frequent styling and minimizing damage. It also shields hair from humidity, leaving strands sleek and polished.

An invigorating scalp reset, Roz’s salt scrub combines Himalayan and Bolivian salts with glycolic and salicylic acids, to remove buildup and flakes. Its restoring, pH-balancing properties help repair the scalp, which is stressed by seasonal temperature shifts and winter weather, leaving hair feeling lighter, healthier, and perfectly primed for smoothness.

The one and only, folks. This original product is one we can count on time and again to soften the hair and withstand not just blizzards, but the force of our very hot blow dryers and tools. Nutritive is a mainstay in the medicine cabinet, and should never be forgotten!