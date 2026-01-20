The 9 Best Luxury Hairbrushes and Combs

The past few years have seen an influx of lasting beauty trends—the elaborate skincare regimes of the pandemic, which encouraged us all to think about each step more deeply; the rise of makeup as skincare; a proliferation of at-home devices; and a flush of scalp treatments and salt scrubs being just a few. One element of your routine that may still be overlooked is one of the most basic—our brushes and combs. It may also be one of the most impactful. Other than basic hygiene products and the most essential skincare, what is more crucial than a good brush or comb? It detangles, yes, but it also stimulates blood flow and follicle growth while distributing natural oils through your hair. A high-quality brush or comb has the potential to nurture your scalp, encourage hair growth, and simply, make your entire beauty regimen easier.

Brushes and combs are also a realm of the industry that has seen recent innovation and increased care: over the past couple years, everyone from Crown Affair to luxe, natural line Sándor and French haircare brand La Bonne Brosse have created new offerings or entered the U.S. market. Editors rave about Crown Affair’s collection of Italian-handcrafted, natural beechwood brushes. La Bonne Brosse makes a range of elevated options that are just as beautiful to look at as they are nourishing for the scalp. Sándor offers a Bian stone gua sha comb, sourced from the Shandong region of China, where a meteorite collided with earth 65 million years ago. (The comb has gorgeously ritualistic appeal when paired with the brand’s sage, chamomile, and Texas cedarwood-infused Grounding Oil.) Gohar World, meanwhile, makes a surrealist swan comb handmade in France from Italian acetate. True heritage line Guerlain entered haircare with a highly technical brush designed with Japanese house S-Heart-s, a cult atelier known for a shiatsu-inspired philosophy and intricate, innovative 376 fiber design.

Several OG luxury hairbrushes and combs maintain their allure: Mason Pearson has been the gold standard for decades. Its brushes go through 18 stages of production and are handcrafted, hand-polished, and in the original version, made with boar bristles balancing detangling capacity with delicacy. Other beautiful options include a Zeha horn comb from Bottega Veneta and a classic comb by Hermès (this one is almost always sold out, but can be found on the vintage market).

Autumne West, Nordstrom’s national beauty director, explains why high-end hairbrushes are worth the investment. “They are designed to last,” she tells W. “One of the real advantages of luxury brushes is intention, as some are crafted to deliver a particular outcome, whether that’s slip for detangling, tension for shine, or gentler bristles to reduce breakage.”

She recommends Sisley Paris’s wild boar brush in particular, plus Oribe’s Teasing Brush.

So, is a luxury brush worth it? Experts lean toward yes. “The value of a luxury hairbrush is all about quality and longevity,” West says.

I’m apt to agree. I’ve been using Crown Affair’s dual-bristle 001 brush since its release and could not be happier with it. The brush mixes shorter boar bristles to distribute healthy oils and longer nylon bristles to massage the scalp. It’s soothing and leaves my hair soft and smooth with minimal damage. I don’t feel at risk of pulling out and breaking strands. I’m also starting to use La Bonne Brosse’s No. 01 Universal Brush. This one is 100 percent boar bristle and particularly suited to fine hair. Most significantly, it is incredibly delicate and leaves my hair feeling nourished after each brush.

West sums it up best: “When we think about our beauty routines, we generally invest in a hairdresser, or the right haircare, skincare, and makeup. A luxe hairbrush is an extension of the beauty routine that works for you.”