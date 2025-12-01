With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2025, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Eyeliner in Cocoa Pavé $34 See on Victoria Beckham Beauty Victoria Beckham’s Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa Pavé is the pigment for every makeup bag. Beckham’s beloved range of eyeliners are top-notch, and this new shade proves exactly why. It’s universally flattering on all skin tones (and complements all hair colors, too), and melts beautifully when rubbed or smeared along the lash line. An added bonus: the silver sparkle threaded through it adds a soft, chic twinkle for the holidays.

Tom Ford Beauty Oud Voyager Eau de Parfum $300 See on Tom Ford Beauty Scent has a way of bookmarking moments in time, and this latest fragrance from Tom Ford is no different. With every passing hour, Oud Voyager settles into the skin, shifting beautifully as it meets your body’s chemistry. There’s a melodic, woody warmth here—one that’s lifted by unexpectedly luminous florals. Living red peony and geranium absolute gives this perfume a full yet modern edge.

Linda Ross Beverly Hills Body Treatment Lotion $85 See on Linda Ross Beverly Hills We love this body lotion for winter, hands down. It’s so good, it convinced our predominantly oil-only routines to clear space on the top shelf. When a Nobel Prize-winning EGF shows up, you simply don’t say no. With organic essential oils adding antiaging and aromatherapeutic magic, vet aesthetician Linda Ross’s new body lotion gives a luxurious, high-quality moment of care in a single swipe.

Hermès Rocabar Limited Edition Silk Powder in Rocabar Rose $121 See on Hermès Leave it to Gregoris Pyrpylis, creative director of Hermès Beauty, to transform a 1920s equestrian-striped rug into the face powder every makeup lover will covet. Inspired by Henri d’Origny’s Rocabar scarf, this limited-edition beauty object blends artistry with five sunlit shades and pink mother-of-pearl to deliver a flattering glow that warms your makeup game.

RéVive Rescue Lip Mask and Overnight Treatment $75 See on RéVive Always at the top of their game, RéVive’s new overnight lip mask turns a tired, fragile mouth into a smoother, fuller-looking version of itself by morning. Powered by peptides, enzymes, and rich nourishing oils, this product restores the skin barrier while you sleep, and does so impressively.

L’Oréal Paris Extentionist Mascara $15.99 See on L’Oréal Who says prestige needs a high price tag? This mascara is affordable, effortless, and seriously good—lifting, lengthening, and separating like a dream—for under $16. The sculpting comb with 300+ bristles catches every lash, while magnetic pigments and fibers build that extreme lash-extension look without clumps. It’s the mascara you’ll reach for every day.

Dr. Marnie Wrinkle Pen $125 See on Dr. Marnie From revered NYC dermatologist Dr. Marnie comes a wrinkle pen that has earned our devotion by deploying actives like Hexapeptide-9 to the gently effective bakuchiol. This formulation rallies collagen stimulation with the discipline of a well-trained academic committee. Sweet potato root extract and chia seed amino acids round out the product beautifully, giving skin such refined vigor that even fine lines seem ready to retire gracefully.