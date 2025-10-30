The 10 Best New Beauty Products of October 2025
With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2025, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
This is cosmic magic in a palette. Inspired by the vastness of outer space, the pull of art, and the quiet confidence of femininity, this daring mix of shades may seem striking at first, but each hue blends into something unexpectedly beautiful on the skin. The two fuller blue tones are especially perfect for the holidays. Each of the nine shades carries that signature Chanel sophistication: refined, distinctive, and impossible to imitate.
Dior, the undisputed leader in gloss, sparkles with exactly what the season should bring: a touch of elegant magic for all. Among the stunning sequined shades in the new Rouge Dior limited-edition lineup, the 999 Spectacular and Spectacular Nude stand out (the former is a classic red we’ve loved for years, plus a universal nude that flatters every complexion in the former). One end of the lipstick duo delivers an ultra-pigmented shade, while the other side offers a universal gloss for instant radiance. Beautifully encased, it feels like a sweet little gift to yourself.
This product is made for those who wear confidence like a second skin; for anyone who hasn’t quite found that yet, now is the time to try this exquisite pigment. The versatile, gilded shade returns for a limited time and can be worn on eyes, lips, brow bone, or brushed on top of cheekbones for a soft shimmer. Layer it over primer for long-lasting color, or buff into bare skin for radiant, luminous flair.
Long before “clean beauty” became a marketing mantra, Gregg Renfrew was doing it for the right reasons—the health of consumers, not hype. After launching the Beautycounter makeup line in 2013, she’s brought that same integrity to skincare. The Cushion Cream product is her latest standout: a night formula powered by short-chain ceramides for elasticity, barrier-reinforcing squalane derived from sugarcane, and plumping hyaluronic acid for skin that looks well-rested and refreshed in the morning.
Why reach for this sumptuous palette of soft and deep browns? Because it’s not just about the shades, it’s about how the product feels. The silky texture pampers your lids, smoothing the area for a more supported, less-wrinkled look. The pigments are high-quality, long-lasting, and smudge-proof.
Rachel Perry’s new product marks a return to effective basics—and it turns out, it’s true what they say: some simple classics never go out of style. This clean, non-toxic face cream blends carefully selected botanicals with potent active ingredients. Artichoke and caper smooth and plump, while orange water, pomegranate seed, and houseleek help protect against early signs of aging.
Consider this salt scrub a once-a-week non-negotiable for your hair. All of the gunk that builds up on your hair—oils, sprays, protectants, the whole cocktail—are no match for David Mallett’s Australian scrub, which purifies, detoxifies, and keeps hair on point. High-grade pink salt from Australia’s Murray River works with white clay to purify your hair from root to tip without stripping, leaving your strands impossibly clean.
A beautifully formulated gentle cleanser, Holi(cleanse) is ideal for sensitive skin. The reformulated version blends nourishing jojoba, rosehip, and castor oils with Polyglyceryl-4 Oleate, a plant-derived fatty acid from glycerin and vegetable oils. Biodegradable and easily rinsed away, your skin feels refreshed and never taut.
Weleda’s Skin Food body wash is an easy, inexpensive indulgence that makes total sense. We all want clean, thoughtful skincare without compromise, and Weleda has long been a favorite among makeup artists and beauty insiders worldwide. This body wash calms even the most sensitive skin with calendula and chamomile, and at under $10, it’s an intelligent purchase to get in bulk.
Our skin felt noticeably calmer, smoother, and more balanced after using this product. Apply post-cleansing and moisturizing, and before sunscreen. The lightweight formula absorbs easily, enhancing hydration without heaviness, while forming a breathable barrier against daily environmental stressors and buildup from makeup or sunscreen. Potent antioxidants resveratrol, vitamins C and E, organic chamomile, and organic sweet orange gently help strengthen the skin’s natural resilience with each application.