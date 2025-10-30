The 10 Best New Beauty Products of October 2025

With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2025, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Chanel Les 9 Ombres High Intensity Eyeshadow Palette in The Space Traveler $160 See on Chanel This is cosmic magic in a palette. Inspired by the vastness of outer space, the pull of art, and the quiet confidence of femininity, this daring mix of shades may seem striking at first, but each hue blends into something unexpectedly beautiful on the skin. The two fuller blue tones are especially perfect for the holidays. Each of the nine shades carries that signature Chanel sophistication: refined, distinctive, and impossible to imitate.

Rouge Dior Limited-Edition Liquid Duo Holiday 2025 in 999 Spectacular $55 See on Sephora Dior, the undisputed leader in gloss, sparkles with exactly what the season should bring: a touch of elegant magic for all. Among the stunning sequined shades in the new Rouge Dior limited-edition lineup, the 999 Spectacular and Spectacular Nude stand out (the former is a classic red we’ve loved for years, plus a universal nude that flatters every complexion in the former). One end of the lipstick duo delivers an ultra-pigmented shade, while the other side offers a universal gloss for instant radiance. Beautifully encased, it feels like a sweet little gift to yourself.

Pat McGrath Labs Gold 001: The Divine Decade Edition $52 See on Sephora This product is made for those who wear confidence like a second skin; for anyone who hasn’t quite found that yet, now is the time to try this exquisite pigment. The versatile, gilded shade returns for a limited time and can be worn on eyes, lips, brow bone, or brushed on top of cheekbones for a soft shimmer. Layer it over primer for long-lasting color, or buff into bare skin for radiant, luminous flair.

Counter Hyaluronic Cushion Cream $68 See on Counter Long before “clean beauty” became a marketing mantra, Gregg Renfrew was doing it for the right reasons—the health of consumers, not hype. After launching the Beautycounter makeup line in 2013, she’s brought that same integrity to skincare. The Cushion Cream product is her latest standout: a night formula powered by short-chain ceramides for elasticity, barrier-reinforcing squalane derived from sugarcane, and plumping hyaluronic acid for skin that looks well-rested and refreshed in the morning.

Sisley Paris Phyto-Eye Palette 1 in Tender Toffee $125 See on Sisley Paris Why reach for this sumptuous palette of soft and deep browns? Because it’s not just about the shades, it’s about how the product feels. The silky texture pampers your lids, smoothing the area for a more supported, less-wrinkled look. The pigments are high-quality, long-lasting, and smudge-proof.

Rachel Perry Petal Glow Day & Night Cream $75 See on Rachel Perry Rachel Perry’s new product marks a return to effective basics—and it turns out, it’s true what they say: some simple classics never go out of style. This clean, non-toxic face cream blends carefully selected botanicals with potent active ingredients. Artichoke and caper smooth and plump, while orange water, pomegranate seed, and houseleek help protect against early signs of aging.

David Mallett Australian Salt Scrub for Hair $84 See on David Mallett Consider this salt scrub a once-a-week non-negotiable for your hair. All of the gunk that builds up on your hair—oils, sprays, protectants, the whole cocktail—are no match for David Mallett’s Australian scrub, which purifies, detoxifies, and keeps hair on point. High-grade pink salt from Australia’s Murray River works with white clay to purify your hair from root to tip without stripping, leaving your strands impossibly clean.

Agent Nateur Holi (Cleanse) Cleansing Face Oil and Makeup Remover $55 See on Agent Nateur A beautifully formulated gentle cleanser, Holi(cleanse) is ideal for sensitive skin. The reformulated version blends nourishing jojoba, rosehip, and castor oils with Polyglyceryl-4 Oleate, a plant-derived fatty acid from glycerin and vegetable oils. Biodegradable and easily rinsed away, your skin feels refreshed and never taut.

Weleda Skin Food Body Wash $9.99 See on Weleda Weleda’s Skin Food body wash is an easy, inexpensive indulgence that makes total sense. We all want clean, thoughtful skincare without compromise, and Weleda has long been a favorite among makeup artists and beauty insiders worldwide. This body wash calms even the most sensitive skin with calendula and chamomile, and at under $10, it’s an intelligent purchase to get in bulk.