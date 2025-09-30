The 16 Best New Beauty Launches of September

With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2025, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Guerlain Abeille Royale Bee Lab Shot $60 See on Neiman Marcus This is a fab seven-day skin booster. You’ve heard of honey in skincare (it’s everywhere, we know), but if you know the beauty world, you know not all honey is created equal. Guerlain’s Abeille Royale Bee Lab Shots are in a league of their own, harnessing the power of rare Black Bee honey, prized for its exceptional concentration of antioxidants, amino acids, and polyphenols. Packaged like seven crystal orbs of radiance, each potent booster pairs with the brand’s Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil Serum to revive tired, overworked skin in just seven days.

Chanel Sublimage L'Extrait Huile Lèvres $360 See on Chanel The lips have a sneaky way of showing your age—which is why Chanel’s Sublimage L’Extrait Huile Lèvres diligently works its magic each night, replenishing and refining with an exquisite fusion of the brand’s vanilla planifolia extract, Himalayan swertia, and deeply nourishing actives. The consistency is feather-light, with a near-invisible oil that softens and plumps while fortifying your moisture barrier. Every morning will reveal lips that look fuller and undeniably smoother.

RéVive Intensité Anti Gravity Lifting Treatment $495 See on Bluemercury This product sculpts and fortifies with clinical finesse. The most remarkable results reveal themselves gradually, building week by week into a transformation you will really see by one month’s end. The key ingredient here is Tetrapeptide 1, which mimics the effects of microcurrent devices for visible lift—plus the elasticity-enhancing Bio Firming Peptide. RéVive’s latest (conceived by Dr. Gregory Brown and rooted in ethical, skin-identical peptide science,) delivers a standout formula.

iS Clinical Daily Dynamic Hydrator $135 See on Dermstore The new Clinincal Daily Dynamic Hydrator is a standout, meeting the moment as skin starts craving more moisture and protection with the colder weather. The formula contains a dual-form of vitamin C, peptides, and plant-based exosomes, which deliver visible brightness and early age correction. But we beg you not to forget your SPF, because actives like these mean business.

Sarah Creal Eyes Up Creamy Kajal Longwear Eyeliner $35 See on Sephora This eyeliner is the brainchild of veteran makeup visionary Sarah Creal—and it is perfectly poised to flatter brunettes, blondes, and gingers alike. The pencil glides with precision, resisting smudges; this color is a super sultry look we loved especially as some under-eye smudge (and waterline too). This will be an absolute staple if you love those looks as much as we do.

Sisley Paris Phyto-Teint Primer Glow $120 See on Sisley Paris “Glow” might be the most exhausted word in beauty. But with Sisley's Phyto-Teint Primer Glow, it finally means something. This sheer, light-catching formula not only blurs and brightens, it also actively nourishes the skin with every wear, thanks to Sisley’s high-grade plant actives like cucumber, kale, buckwheat, and green lentil. At $120, the price is entirely justified—you’re not just enhancing your complexion, you’re quite literally improving your skin with every application. (We like to wear it on its own lately, without foundation—it’s that good).

La Prairie Pure Gold Revitalizing Essence $530 See on Saks Fifth Avenue In La Prairie’s latest alchemy, gold sheds its ornamental ego and gets to work, healing, restoring, and earning its place beyond the jewelry box. This essence’s purpose is to primarily target the hormonal havoc of both post-partem and perimenopause, lessening the appearance of age spots (thank you, estrogen drop), calming inflammation, and coaxing back elasticity to skin. Supporting ingredients include time-released glabridin (from licorice root) to calm inflammation, a prickly pear derivative for gentle exfoliation, and wild portulaca extract to soothe and cool the skin.

Biologique Recherche Oligo-Proteines Marines Serum $120 See on Shop Rescue Spa Anxiety might be invisible, but those bags under your eyes? They’re showing up, loud and proud—especially under the eyes, where late nights, endless screens, and questionable life choices tend to settle in. Biologique Recherche’s Oligo-Proteines Marines Serum is a new serum designed to address the delicate under-eye area, where skin is thinnest and fatigue hits hardest. Complex marine oligo proteins help revive circulation, reduce that annoying tell-tale bluish tint from late nights, and really soften the look of dark circles.

Gucci Blurring Matte Face Powder $65 See on Bloomingdale's Sometimes you want coverage that looks beautiful but feels weightless, and this powder does exactly that. It offers soft, buildable coverage from light to medium, delivering a natural matte finish without drying out your skin.

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Tubing Mascara $26 See on Thrive Causemetics This new charcoal pigment is super glam, especially when you want to give a more refined, less overdone look to pair with fall’s plum eye shadow and eye liner hues.

Lait VIP 02 Biologique Recherche $60 See on Biologique Recherche There’s nothing quite like the feeling of taking your makeup off at the end of a long day (or even after a good game of tennis)—and being left with skin that feels like silk. Biologique Recherche recently reformulated their VIP 02 skincare line with that signature French sensibility, and the standout for us was the Lait VIP 02 Cleansing Milk. It melts away makeup and city grit with zero fuss, and feels super hydrating, too. Some nights, it felt so good we didn’t even bother with moisturizer. Just this, some magnesium, and bed.

Anastasia Beverly Hills MicroStroke Brow Pen $28 See on Anastasia Beverly Hills If you weren’t blessed with naturally full brows—or you’ve thinned them out with overplucking, harsh dyes, or chemical laminates—you’re not alone. When your brows need a little fullness, a solid filler is essential. And if you’ve been loyal to pencils or mascara-style wands, consider leveling up to this very clever pen. It’s got a 24-hour wear formula, a super-fine tip that mimics real hair, and gives the illusion of actual brow hairs, not just pigment.

Angela Caglia Cell Forté Eye Crème $225 See on Angela Caglia We love that, for decades now, Angela Caglia has been outspoken about what works vs. trendy products that don’t deliver. Her new Cell Forté Eye Crème is a truly innovative formula, (after all, the eyes keep receipts of our lifestyle) with a patent-pending formula that revitalizes the eye area with a potent blend of exosomes, peptides, and growth factors using her breakthrough HDSC Technology that keeps eyes looking vibrant and refreshed.

Dolce & Gabbana Flash Plumping Lip Oil in Watermelon $41 See on Nordstrom Sometimes a little indulgence is exactly what you need, and this sheer, juicy gloss delivers some uplifting fun. Infused with Italian watermelon extract and a pH color-reviving agent, it hydrates, subtly plumps, and adapts to your skin for a natural, flattering flush.

001 London Hormone Balance Relief Acu-Patch $51 See on 001 London The founder of 001 London, Ada Ooi, has crafted a quietly genius blend of self-heating mineral tech and Traditional Chinese Medicine herbs like mugwort and Angelica root that eases aches and pains. Intended for application on the lower back and abdomen during fatigue or hormonal fluctuations, this is a rare, original remedy that’s equal parts science and soul.