With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2025, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

La Beauté Louis Vuitton LV Rouge in 896 - Monogram Rouge $160 See on La Beauté Louis Vuitton Pat McGrath’s instincts are timeless—and frankly, priceless, as evidenced here, with the launch of Louis Vuitton’s beauty foray, La Beauté Louis Vuitton. The lauded makeup artist and creator of Pat McGrath Labs has made the new red of the decade for LV Rouge: an exquisite, burnished crimson that’s getting us excited for fall hues.

Diorshow 5 Couleurs – Limited Edition Eye Makeup Palette in #862 Shocking Pink $85 See on Dior We loved the range of looks we were able to create with this eye shadow palette from Dior Beauty’s limited-edition Miss Dior fall 2025 makeup collection. It’s playful but still keeps things tasteful; Peter Philips, the creative and image director for Dior Makeup, chose an exquisite combo of pigments here. The shimmers work beautifully with a red or berry lip, and the deeper pink shade brings just the right amount of warmth to a deeper smoky eye.

Sisleÿa L'Integral Anti-Age Longevity Essential Serum $690 See on Sisley Paris If there was a way to distill quiet authority into a serum, this would be it. This formula is designed for skin over 40, for those complexions recalibrating through hormonal shifts, uneven tone, and a slow fade in vibrancy (even if you’ve got hormone therapy in play). Red vine and red algae cut through sallow, grey-yellow undertones that tend to arrive uninvited, ginkgo extract energizes the surface, and the brand’s proprietary macadamia oil absorbs into the skin to nourish and soften.

Chris McMillan The Glassy Smooth Blowdry Spray $36 See on Chris McMillan Have you ever used a hair product and thought, Where have you been all my life? This is one of them. Chris McMillan’s blowdry spra isn’t just good, it’s transcendent. No joke—you will feel and see the difference. The shine Glassy Smooth delivers is elegant, not over the top. Frizz is nonexistent here, even on the most humid Malibu days. Your hair texture will be silken, with zero heft.

T3 Curling Straightener 2-in-1 Styler Flat Iron $199.99 See on T3 This launched in mid August, but honestly, I wish it had dropped earlier for summer styling season (maybe that just means it’s time to plan a weekend getaway, right?). The T3 Curling Straightener is an intelligent multitasker boasts 360-shaped plates that can curl, straighten, or wave with just one tool. Time and space-saving means this device is also suitcase-friendly.

Crown Affair The Overnight Repair Hair Serum $58 See on Crown Affair While the scalp-care trend of 2023 had every brand tossing rosemary, hope, and hype into their formulas, Crown Affair stayed consistent with ingredients that actually work. The brand’s latest hair launch is a no-rinse overnight treatment for strands, not the scalp. It intelligently relies on mother nature’s best, infused with flax, chia, rosemary leaf, meadowfoam, and tsubaki oils to repair and heal your locks.

Shu Uemura Izumi Tonic Strengthening Gloss $63 See on Shu Uemura Rice bran might be having a moment in the beauty world right now, but let’s not pretend it’s anything new. It’s been a beauty staple for centuries—and Shu Uemura has long valued quality ingredients that actually matter when it comes to hair health. In place of your conditioner, this is a lightweight treatment that detangles, smooths, and adds a mirror-like shine without weighing the hair down. The brand uses sustainably sourced rice bran from the healing hot springs of Hyogo, Japan.

Neuraé Harmonie The Sleeping Mask $140 See on Nordstrom The first prize for alleviating tired, jet-lagged skin goes to this product right here. Neuraé’s new overnight mask is perfect for when your circadian rhythms have gone bananas and blackout shades are your only ally. Infused with calming gardenia fruit extract and ultra-hydrating, anti-inflammatory babassu oil, this overnight mask helps reset skin while we (try to) reset everything else. And honestly, who are we to question ten years of neuroscience and two years of meticulous formulation trials? This is a standout essential to handle stressed-out skin, period.

Skinceuticals A.G.E. Interruptor Ultra Serum $185 See on Skinceuticals With the rise of GLP-1 disruptors (here’s looking at you, Ozempic and Mounjaro), trimmer waistlines also come with, more often than not, a sagging face. SkinCeuticals has engineered a new and superior serum formulated not just for the firming faithful, but also for the newly gaunt, who might not want to go under the knife. The high concentration of patended proxylane will rebuild your skin’s density—and another important component to the advanced ingredient list is gentiana lutea root extract, which is very powerful for skin barrier resilience.

Armani Beauty Golden Hour Lightweight Skin Tint With Hyaluronic Acid $49 See on Sephora For all those mornings when we want to look put-together, but remain on the clean-girl side, this “skin enhancer” feels instantly right. Infused with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this tint adds a subtle glow, with a buildable, weightless, whisper of color—and just enough coverage to make your complexion look even.

Linda Ross Beverly Hills Colostrum Mask $106 See on Linda Ross Beverly Hills Why should you incorporate a weekly colostrum mask into your skincare regimen? Because the results will wow you every time, while actually healing your skin. This reformulated blend by veteran skincare guru Linda Ross is deeply nourishing, made with high-grade colostrum from a family-owned local farm and packed with growth factors that boost cell turnover and improve your skin’s quality. Unlike those one-note AHA/BHA peel masks that deliver a fleeting 10-hour glow while compromising your barrier, this mask offers hydration, skin-barrier strengthening and radiance that lasts for days. Use it weekly before bedtime for skin that looks refreshed.

DIBS Beauty Double Standard Primer & Mascara Duo $31 See on Ulta Two looks, one tube—this clever little dual-end wand has a brown primer on one side and a jet-black mascara on the other. The primer lengthens and separates, while the black mascara adds volume if you’re going for a bolder look than the everyday ghost lash. You could wear each color on its own and it’d still be gorgeous. As an added bonus, this mascara is cruelty-free and non-toxic.