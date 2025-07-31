With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2025, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

La Mer The Lifting Firming Mask $350 See on Nordstrom We live for potent beauty products that deliver real results—no scalpels or lasers required. La Mer’s latest innovation falls in this category; it’s absolutely worth the $350 price tag. The Lifting Firming Mask is an impressive age-reversing booster that includes the brand’s proprietary Miracle Broth, regenerative polysaccharides, and lime tea extracts. For the best results, we recommend pairing this mask with La Mer’s Lifting Serum to truly elevate your skin’s glow.

Celluma NOVA LED Light $1,595 See on Celluma Celluma, the company boasting the most advanced red light therapy device on the market, has just launched the Celluma NOVA, the first and only shape-conforming, battery-powered LED panel to offer all five FDA-cleared treatment indications—providing skin healing, body pain easing, hair regrowth (on your scalp), body contouring, and acne solutions all in one device. The patented flexible design delivers professional-grade results anywhere on the body, wherever you are in the world.

Hourglass Curator Eye Shadow Palettes $68 See on Sephora The collection name says it all: this is color curation at its finest. The shades are always on point, and Hourglass has perfected the art of tasteful, wearable color that complements our every makeup mood. Each of the six curated palettes offers one matte, shimmer, satin, and stunning metallic. As with all Hourglass products, it’s free from talc, mineral oils, phthalates, and parabens, so you can look flawless without any irritating additives.

Macrene Actives Set-of-6 High Performance Eye Masks $115 See on Moda Operandi This is not your average eye mask. Packed with biocellulose peptides, DNA-repairing enzymes, and microbiome-balancing actives, this product is designed to strengthen and revitalize the delicate skin around your eyes. Best paired with Macrene’s cult-favorite eye cream, this dynamic duo can help delay invasive procedures, especially as eyelid lifts become as routine as Sunday Erewhon trips. Use a few times a week for 10-20 minutes to firm, depuff, and refresh.

Chanel La Mousse Camellia Cleansing Cream-to-Foam $65 See on Ulta Summer’s relentless heat can strip your skin of hydration, while debris and grime pile up throughout the day (thank you, Manhattan). This luxurious foam is the antidote to sun-soaked fatigue, crafted with Chanel’s signature camellia extract to gently lift away makeup, sweat, and daily impurities, all while preserving your skin’s natural moisture.

Miss Dior Exfoliating Body Oil $65 See on Dior After a long summer of hard work, this is your moment to indulge at home. Lush and decadent, this body oil envelops you in the classic scent of Miss Dior, transforming your shower into a mini spa. For the full luxe experience, pair it with the body gel and body milk.

Danucera Luxera Body Cream $145 See on Danucera This decadent body balm boasts a blend of plant oils, marine extracts, and peptides to rejuvenate and strengthen the skin. Meanwhile, bacillus ferment and microalgae deliver a nutrient-packed boost. Zinc rounds out this potent mix, making it the perfect ally for soothing and healing your skin this summer.

Shiseido Urban Environment Mineral Clear Sunscreen SPF 50+ $38 See on Nordstrom Light, incredibly hydrating, and surprisingly long-lasting, this new mineral sunscreen is compact enough for easy packing, and will still carry you through several weeks of consistent use. Infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and ginkgo leaf extract, it’s also water-resistant for up to 40 minutes—and, of course, offers that crucial “broad-spectrum protection” your dermatologist always insists on.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt Eye Cream $85 See on Estée Lauder This works wonders on crow’s feet and overall revitalizing with nightly use. The clinical tests show outstanding results, with visible improvements week after week.

Valentino Spike Valentino Hydrating Disco Lip Balm in Rose in the Woods $42 See on Sephora This is one of Valentino Beauty’s darling color launches, which will go easily from day to night. This sheer and buildable lipstick is a great find that provides long-lasting moisture; it’s rich with ceramides, squalene, and shea butter.

Pureology Hydrate Glow Catcher Oil $34 See on Ulta This brand has gained our trust time and again with their no-nonsense, no-fuss products. For its first hair oil, Pureology created a proprietary Antifade complex that promises up to 72 hours of hair shine and hydration. Infused with vegan camellia seed, this formula is like a cozy blanket for your hair strands, protecting for up to 450 degrees while quenching dryness and taming frizz with a touch of silky finesse.

Ilia Soft Focus Blurring Blush in Glimpse $36 See on Ilia Beauty We absolutely love the way this product lies on the skin, and the color selection is fabulous (the Glimpse hue is our fave, and will likely become yours as well). The hydrating powder is soft, and has an illuminating quality that elevates the whole look.

Hårklinkikken Travel Set $70 See on Hårklinkikken The world-renowned Danish hair clinic known for results-driven products has created a new way to stay consistent on the go. The Hårklinikken Travel Set features their cult-favorite three-step routine: Balancing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hair Mask in a compact, travel-friendly format. One less thing to overthink when packing.

Jones Road Everyday Sunscreen $55 See on Jones Road Beauty When universally recognized MUA Bobbi Brown says, “just use it,” we listen. This hydrating, mineral-based sunscreen with zinc oxide and SPF 30 layers beautifully over moisturizer and before makeup (or on its own). Available in untinted and tinted options, it keeps skin protected, nourished, and naturally glowing.