The 15 Best New Beauty Products of February 2025

This product runs circles around the Dyson for a variety of reasons (yes, we said it!). First, the T3 Aire IQ Blow Dryer dries hair quickly while leaving strands noticeably softer, without that dry feeling many people encounter with the Dyson. It’s important to note that T3 doesn’t launch products casually—this blow dryer is the first new model in 20 years. It’s the first intelligent blow dryer of its kind, designed to adapt to your unique hair type using the brand’s SoftAire technology, drying hair while retaining maximum moisture. Our quest for the perfect blow dryer is, of course, ongoing... but this one? It’s a serious contender for Best in Class, and definitely worth adding to your cart if you’re serious about at-home blowouts.