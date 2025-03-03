The 15 Best New Beauty Products of February 2025
With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2025, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
This will be a staple in our beauty regimen, now and forever. Why? Because this two-pill formula isn’t about quick fixes—it will deliver real, science-backed results for hair loss on all hair types. Omi Hair Growth Peptides uses an innovative formula that starts working in just six days. (Yes, six days!) Created by founder Naomi Whittel, Omi’s unique Intermediate Filament Peptide strengthens and anchors hair follicles, leading to visible improvements in growth, strength, and reduced shedding (which can be especially noticeable if you’re someone who sheds a lot in the shower like I do). The peptide formula targets specific receptors, enhancing nutrient absorption and fortifying hair at the follicle level, ensuring sustainable growth and less breakage over time.
Goodbye, flaky lipstick. Hello, flawless red. Finally, the high-performance crimson we’ve been waiting for. The pigment? Absolutely sublime. We always love a good red, but thick and creamy pigments for some reason often mean cakey lips—an hour later, you’ll be touching-up nonstop. But not with this fabulous Sisley launch. Packed with plant-based oils, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and soothing Padina Pavonica algae, your lips will be smooth and hydrated without the fuss.
This product runs circles around the Dyson for a variety of reasons (yes, we said it!). First, the T3 Aire IQ Blow Dryer dries hair quickly while leaving strands noticeably softer, without that dry feeling many people encounter with the Dyson. It’s important to note that T3 doesn’t launch products casually—this blow dryer is the first new model in 20 years. It’s the first intelligent blow dryer of its kind, designed to adapt to your unique hair type using the brand’s SoftAire technology, drying hair while retaining maximum moisture. Our quest for the perfect blow dryer is, of course, ongoing... but this one? It’s a serious contender for Best in Class, and definitely worth adding to your cart if you’re serious about at-home blowouts.
This fragrant body oil is a flirtatious, light, and graceful blend, encapsulating the refined kind of fragrance that only Chanel can create. We love that the oil comes in a spray for easier application as well.
Let’s be completely honest: face masks are so ubiquitous now, even your neighbor’s dog is going to launch one for Q2. But when Dr. Cat Chang, one of the country’s leading plastic surgeons, drops a new launch, we don’t ask questions, we just apply the product. Infused with a set of 10 robust biopeptides and detoxifying antioxidants, this mask firms, brightens, and lifts while fortifying your skin, making it ideal for pre-makeup application.
We experienced superior brightening and firming from this product—and we would except nothing less from this lauded Swiss skincare brand. Valmont’s Contour Cream for Eyes is part of the brand’s new five-piece Vitality Collection, and it’s just as transformative as it sounds. With a precise blend of Silanol DNA and HP DNA, it regenerates and revitalizes, while plant extracts such as apple stem cells, fucos extracts, and menthyl lactate brighten and fortify the delicate eye area. You’ll see a visibly lifted, more luminous eye contour with minimal ingredients and maximum impact.
First, we love the fact that Beckham and her beauty team have masterfully curated each color selection with the consumer in mind—because they choose high-quality hue combos that we will always rely on. The Night Flash palette provides the perfect amount of pigment, and is an indispensable tool for achieving the ultimate refined smoky eye. The luxe shades include a neutral bone with a hint of pink for the lid, a rich black for precision application, a versatile taupe-bronze, and metallic gray for a luminous, sophisticated highlight. Additionally, the palette offers refills and is vegan, cruelty-free, and non-comedogenic.
Unfortunately, dark spots are the skincare equivalent of that one guest who overstays their welcome (persistent and annoying!). Dr Yannis Alexandrides, the skincare mastermind from 111 Harley St., has perfected a serum that doesn’t just fade pigmentation, but outsmarts it to a visible extent. Clinically proven to reduce dark spots by 36 percent, this formula combines seven alpine plants, tranexamic acid, and niacinamide to brighten and even out skin tone, while the exclusive NAC Y2 complex works to restore your skin’s luminous vitality.
This is a superior face cream that will continue to improve your skin week by week. At the core of this new formulation is a potent dose of Safflower Red, a unique, Japan-grown ingredient that fortifies the collagen network, enhancing firmness and tone instantly. Paired with ginseng root extract, jujube fruit extract, and a blend of caffeine, squalane, and vitamin E, it offers a powerful, multifaceted approach to lifting and rejuvenating the skin.
This new serum is an intelligent combo of advanced biotech research combined with the healing power of minerals, all for your face to look glowing and firm. The treatment melds hyaluronic acid complex of various molecular weights and diamond peptides, to deeply hydrate and strengthen the skin’s layers while protecting against oxidative stress and UV damage. Its unique delivery system ensures active ingredients penetrate effectively, so the result are visible all day.
Frankly, we should all incorporate this new retinol launch from Murad into our skincare routines. The brand has always been several steps ahead when it comes to retinol, having pioneered this market for years. These retinol drops work their magic in just two weeks, smoothing wrinkles and boosting skin elasticity with bio-fermented antioxidants that neutralize free radicals. Use this incredible product solo or mix a few drops into your favorite moisturizer for a glowing, youthful complexion.
You’re looking at a dual-purpose marvel. Get a glowing finish when applying a small amount to your makeup and then at bedtime—it can be used as a soothing and skin-transforming overnight treatment as well. Rich with jojoba and chia seed oils, bakuchiol lovers who crave optimal skin renewal and skin cell turnover will really savor using this.
We like this eye cream for many reasons—not just for its high performance at a reasonable price, but because of its ability to reduce the visible signs of inflammaging (the combo of aging-plus-inflammation...aka a curse). You have to give it about two weeks to see the results, but the eye area responds beautifully to the formulation. Powered by biotech-derived Naringenin—a polyphenol found in grapefruit peel—it’s 15 times more potent than niacinamide at calming inflammation and preserving collagen and elasticity.
We beg you to please put those lash-damaging extensions away and find a better alternative. Sonela’s newest launch provides instant volume and length for your lashes while promoting long-term lash health. The mascara formulation contains ashwagandha, Indian gooseberry, and turmeric, so beyond beautification it will nourish, strengthen, and promote healthy lash growth. And let’s face it, if this were from a luxury brand that sold handbags or was founded by a celebrity, you’d shell out $100+. This product keeps your lashes and your wallet in good shape!