With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2023, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Biologique Recherche Progeskin Serum Authentique $178 See on This powerhouse of a serum is a force to be reckoned with—but you have to give it time to do its game-changing work. The formula is designed specifically to disable progerin proteins, which sit on your skin over time and influence physiological aging. The serum’s hero ingredient is Pro-KL, an active that withstands oxidative stress and also fights the environmental factors that contribute to your skin looking dull. A few drops of the liquid morning and night with consistent use will yield best results: a more revitalized complexion.

Chanel Gardénia L'huile Les Exclusifs de Chanel Body Oil $350 See on Chanel Whether you want to elevate your gifting game or just long for indulging yourself (rightly so!), consider this divine gardenia scented body oil from Chanel. The light but exquisite fragrance not only leaves your skin smooth, but it also nails the flower’s aroma to a T.

RéVive Advanced Lip Perioral Serum $125 See on RéVive Skincare No one is immune to the gradual changes that affect lip definition and plumpness. RéVive’s latest launch is an excellent choice for those seeking a smoother, fuller, line-free pout, without painful injections. This specialized lip serum enhances smoothness, firming and creating more definition around the lips. The added infusion of tranexamic acid wowed us—it addresses discoloration often caused by hot weather or even Botox injections from the past. Use daily and diligently for best results.

Augustinus Bader x Sofia Coppola The Tinted Balm Shade 1 $43 See on Augustinus Bader Augustinus Bader’s collaboration with acclaimed director Coppola features three tinted balms. Each one utilizes the skincare label’s signature ingredient, TFC8, which contains a mix of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins, and peptides. The result? Velvety soft and nourished lips. Shade 1 was our instant favorite: a deep pink with a hint of translucency. Perfect.

Auro Skincare G Antioxidant Revitalization Serum $179 See on Auro Wellness Glutathione functions as a potent antioxidant for your endocrine system. It also doubles as an effective melasma treatment in the skincare realm, since it aids liver cleansing (weak liver function equals acne and melasma, quite often). This fabulous product’s specialized absorption process incorporates anti aging botanicals such as radish root, honeysuckle, and Aspen bark extract.

La Mer Deep Purifying Mask $170 See on Nordstrom A round of applause for this clarifying face mask, which effectively rids the skin of excess debris and minimizes the look of pores while still preserving the skin barrier. Infused with marine-rich ferments and the detoxifying qualities of charcoal, La Mer’s latest product leaves your skin immaculately clean and full of elasticity. Plus, for an extra boost of rejuvenation, the exclusive Miracle Broth fusion delivers an unmistakable glow.

YSL Beauty Candy Glow Tinted Butter Balm in #1B Pink Sunrise $40 See on Sephora A heavenly lip balm in a lipstick format? Yes—and you’ve stumbled upon the very best one. Not only does YSL Beauty’s new balm impart a lovely sensation on the lips, it also delivers the silkiest, most hydrated feel without any heaviness. Pink Sunrise was the favorite—it’s a flattering, universal shade that you simply cannot go wrong wearing all summer long.

Tom Ford Beauty Café Rose Lip Color Matte in Rosy Brown $62 See on Macys We love this pigment as a beautiful alternative to a clear gloss for beach and boat days. The hydrating matte and moisturizing Rosy Brown shades flatters all, and is part of a set of three matte lip stains. The collection wowed us all.

Saint Jane Luxury Body Sun Ritual Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen $48 See on Saint Jane Beauty We are always impressed with this brand’s flower power formulations. Enriched with the skin healing properties of lotus, orchid, and passion flowers, Saint Jane’s new clean mineral SPF shields your skin below the neck from both UVA and UVB rays. The body sunscreen also nourishes and revitalizes your skin with vitamins A, C, and E.

Makeup by Mario Soft Sculpt Bronzing and Shaping Serum $36 See on Sephora Use this product as a lovely base (the seven shades veer on the warmer side) or to layer with your usual foundation for an added glow. Makeup by Mario’s new serum is a worthwhile product to consider for your summer beauty repertoire, especially since it boasts a nice cooling factor and provides eight hours of hydration.

Lisa Eldridge Sculpt and Shade Pencil in Shade 1N $28 See on Lisa Eldridge Never, ever did I think I’d discover a neutral lip pencil shade that would rival my cherished MAC Spice. Yet here she is: apart from a wonderfully flattering hue, this new lip pencil from famed makeup artist Lisa Eldridge is more hydrating and softer, effortlessly gliding to define the lips with precision.