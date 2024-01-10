The Best New Fragrances of 2024 (So Far)

Your signature fragrance is a deeply personal preference. The right scent has the power to uplift and inspire confidence; it can also reinforce memories of the past that you hold dear (no wonder some folks keep the name of their favorite eau de toilettes under lock and key). As the new year begins, why not consider switching up your scent? We’ve put together a running list of our favorite perfumes released in 2024—all of which will surely inspire and, more importantly, make a positive first impression, expressing your mood and personality before you even utter a hello to whomever is in the room.

Guerlain New L’Art & La Matière Néroli Plein Sud Guerlain New L'Art & La Matière Néroli Plein Sud Eau de Parfum $395 See on Guerlain This posh scent—inspired by the aviator and Le Petit Prince author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry—is a harmonic combination of bold and sweet, appealing to anyone who prefers spicier florals. The neroli notes merge with a perfectly measured dose of vetiver, adding an overall warmth to this genderless fragrance.

Dior New Look 1947 Dior New Look 1947 Fragrance $330 See on Dior This is a perfect homage to designer Christian Dior’s very first runway show in 1947, where he introduced the “New Look” silhouette: soft, rounded shoulders; a cinched waist, and a voluminous skirt—a seminal moment both for the French house and in fashion history. New Look 1947 is an aromatic masterpiece, reinvented this time by Dior Parfums creative director Francis Kurkdjian. This silky scent pairs seductive amber and frankincense, and is the ultimate luxury perfume.

Favorite Daughter Italian Summers Favorite Daughter Italian Summers Eau de Parfum $98 See on Favorite Daughter My favorite of the list, this is a truly spectacular and ultra-feminine scent bearing one of the most beautiful floral fusions. that can be worn day or evening for all four seasons. You can wear this hypnotic blend of freesia, vanilla, orchid, and coconut day or evening, during all four seasons. Italian Summers is one of two new scents released by Favorite Daughter (helmed by the Bumble dating app creators Erin and Sara Foster) this year. The clean beauty fragrance is responsibly and sustainably sourced and phthalate-, paraben-, and sulfate-free.

Tom Ford Oud Minerale Tom Ford Oud Minérale Eau de Parfum $155 See on Sephora Wonderfully smoky and salty, there’s even a compelling touch of sweet muskiness that appears after wearing this scent. The oud extract merging with the sexier salt notes make this full-bodied, genderless fragrance a winner to wear during winter.

Jo Malone Red Hibiscus Cologne Intense Jo Malone Red Hibiscus Cologne Intense $220 See on Jo Malone If you prefer a full-bodied, more savory kind of floral scent, this one is positively charming. Red Hibiscus Intense is the latest launch from Jo Malone London’s Cologne Intense Collection, which tends to feature deeper and richer aromas. Here, hibiscus flower meets an enchanting fusion of jasmine sambac, and seductive vanilla.

Burberry Her Petals Burberry Her Eau de Parfum Petals $168 See on Ulta This scent will resonate with floral fragrance devotees—those who seek a warmer touch to their perfumes, even during winter. A mixture of delightful jasmine, violet, dark berries, and a musky and creamy amber base makes Burberry’s latest not too overwhelming.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Pop Marc Jacobs Daisy Pop Eau de Toilette $101 See on Sephora A cheery citrus floral bursting with joy—that’s how to best describe Marc Jacobs’s newest fragrance. Daisy Pop’s yuzu, kumquat, and grapefruit are the standout notes. A little goes a long way to bring jubilance to any room when you make your grand entrance.